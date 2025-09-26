USA Softball Unveils New Roster Ahead of Australia Series
USA Softball will compete against the Australian Women’s National Team, the Aussie Spirit, from December 31, 2025, to January 3, 2026. The USA Down Under: International Softball Series aims to promote the sport as both nations advocate for softball to be included in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.
The Women’s National Team (WNT) revealed its roster on Thursday, featuring several new additions and a bit of a switch-up from the team that just came off a 2025 World Games gold medal in Chengdu, China.
The 16-player roster features five newcomers who will make their debut with Team USA alongside 11 returning veterans, including seven members of the 2025 World Games gold medal squad. Dejah Mulipola is the lone representative from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic roster, while first-time Team USA athletes include reigning Women’s College World Series champion Reese Atwood, Alyssa Brito, Ana Gold, Karlyn Pickens, and Sierra Sacco.
Selected from the WNT athlete pool, the Women’s National Team Selection Committee (WNTSC) forms the exhibition roster based on previous and ongoing evaluations at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as performance at USA Softball National Team events.
Women's National Team Roster
Reese Atwood (C)
Maya Brady (OF)
Alyssa Brito (INF)
Erin Coffel (INF)
Megan Faraimo (RHP)
Hannah Flippen (INF)
Montana Fouts (RHP)
Ana Gold (INF)
Tiare Jennings (INF)
Kayla Kowalick (UTL)
Aubrey Leach (UTL)
Amanda Lorenz (OF)
Kelly Maxwell (LHP)
Dejah Mulipola (C)
Karlyn Pickens (RHP)
Sierra Sacco (OF)
While Patty Gasso is in the midst of her first season with the Eagles, she’s already established herself and Team USA as a force to be reckoned with. The Red, White, and Blue went undefeated with a 5-0 record in the 2025 World Games.
Now, Gasso will bring assistant coaches John Bargfeldt, Trisha Ford, and Lincoln Martin with her to Australia and fight to prove how important the game of softball is.
“I am extremely excited to bring a strong group of young athletes, along with some experienced veterans, to Australia,” Gasso said in the press release. “This opportunity will allow them to showcase their talents and promote the sport of softball in front of fans and officials in Australia. With Australia hosting the Olympics in 2032, it’s crucial to put on a great show for the audience,” she added. “We need to ensure that softball remains an important part of the 2032 Olympics!”
The series of exhibition games will be held at Redlands Softball Park in Orminston, Queensland and mark Team USA’s first time in Australia since they took the gold at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.
Announced by the WBSC in August, Australia will host the Women’s Softball World Cup in 2027. The Eagles will aim to return to Queensland by securing a spot at the 2026 Group State event in Oklahoma City at Devon Park.