Must See Softball Player Bunts for Home Run in Wild Play
A high school softball player in Texas is going viral for a crazy play that was made in the state championships.
Camery Jourden of Sundown high school laid down a bunt just looking to advance the runners and give her team insurance, but a wild throw and some insane speed allowed her to make it all the way around and score on the Little League Home Run.
Sundown went on to win the game 9-3 to take home the 2A Division 2 State Championship.
The electric play is blowing up of social media with it currently having over 165,000 likes on instagram as of Wednesday morning.
The play was quite exciting for all involved, including the fans, teams, and coaches, but another group of people were equally as hyped, and that was the broadcasters calling the game.
As a broadcaster myself, I would have absolutely lost it. Just like others involved with the game, you think you have seen it all until something like that happens. It's insanely fun being behind the mic for the action and I'm sure those guys are thrilled to have that call on their reel.
"Camry Jourden is on her way to third, she's gonna send her, the play at the plate is... avoided, she got in there, a little league home run," he exclaimed.
Post-season softball is undeniably exciting. From the WCWS to high school, there have been plenty of highlight-worthy moments. From stealing home to walk-offs, Appendix G, and now a bunt for a home run, these amazing athletes continue to impress.