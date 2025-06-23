NCAA Division I Board Officially Announces Changes to Softball Roster Limits
There will be changes to NCAA Division I softball rosters for the 2026 season.
This comes after the House settlement, which allows schools to directly pay athletes. Both will become effective immediately starting July 1.
Rosters will no longer have sport-specific scholarship limits, meaning that every player on the roster can have a full scholarship, but there will be a limit as to how many players can be on a team.
This change would increase the number of scholarships to more than double what was previously available to female athletes. For softball, programs were limited to 11.7 scholarships.
Tim Sands, Chair of the board and president at Virginia Tech, says this is in part due to the new era of college sports.
"With the court's approval of the House settlement, college sports are entering a new era of increased benefits for college athletes," Sands said.
"Today's vote to codify the roster provisions of the settlement formally removes limits on scholarships for schools that opt in, dramatically increasing the potential available scholarships for student-athletes across all sports in Division I."
Schools have a deadline of June 30 to decide if they want to opt in to this new settlement.