Arizona State Softball Lands Former SEC Infielder

Sarah Person

Arizona State has picked up another addition to its 2026 roster as former Tennessee infielder Ryan Brown has officially commited to play for the Sun Devils.

Brown saw limited playing time with Tennessee this season. She played in 13 games and had 11 plate appearances totalling three hits, a double, and three RBIs.

Before coming to Tennessee, Brown spent her freshman season at Texas. With the Longhorns, she had 11 at-bats with two hits, a home run, and one run scored.

She also went 5-1 in the circle with a 2.92 ERA in 48 innings pitched.

Brown was ranked the No. 51 recruit out of high school according to Extra Innings Softball. She earned 2022 All-District 12- 4A honors for Independence High School and was a finalist for the Wilco Softball Player of the Year following her junior season, where she hit .627 with 29 runs, 12 doubles, seven home runs, and 27 runs batted in.

This is the fifth player that Arizona State has picked up out of the portal. Emily Schepp, Kaylee Pond, Aissa Silvia, and Brooke Ulrich have all committed to play for the Sun Devils.

She will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

