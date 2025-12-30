Nebraska Softball Confirms Superstar's Name Change Ahead of 2026 Season

Jordy Bahl will no longer be taking the field for the Nebraska Cornhusker softball team.

After getting married on Aug. 2, the right-handed utility star has changed her name to Jordy Frahm. A spokesperson for the university confirmed the name change in an email with Softball On SI.

Frahm is coming off one of the best seasons in Nebraska program history. She became the first Husker to be named a top-3 finalist for the prestigious USA Softball Player of the Year. She was named the Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year, becoming the first player in conference history to earn both awards in the same season.

The Nebraska native became the first conference player of the year since Peaches James earned the same honor for the Big 12 in 2004 and is the Huskers’ first conference pitcher of the year since Tatum Edwards was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year in 2013.

In addition to those accolades, Frahm was named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's Player of the Year after leading the Huskers to a 43-15 record and a Super Regionals appearance for the first time in more than a decade. She was also a unanimous Joan Joyce Utility/Pitcher First-Team NFCA All-American selection.

In her first full season with Nebraska, Frahm became the first Husker in program history to record 15 doubles and 15 home runs in the same season and just the fifth Division I player all-time to register 20 wins and 20 home runs in a season. She also became the first player since 2017 to score more runs (72) than she allowed (68) with a minimum of 130 innings pitched.

JORDY BAHL DOES IT ALL. pic.twitter.com/hW341mheq0 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) February 7, 2025

Frahm's individual performance during the 2025 season was one for the record books. She set several individual program records, including single-season home runs with 23, total bases with 167, runs scored with 72, extra base hits with 41, batting average at .462, and slugging percentage at .988.

Nationally, Frahm ranked in the top 10 nationally in runs per game (4th), slugging percentage (6th), batting average (6th), home runs (t-7th), and home runs per game (9th). She also ranked in the top 10 nationally in the following pitching categories: opponent batting average (3rd), hits allowed per seven innings (3rd), shutouts (4th), complete games (5th), wins (t-5th), strikeouts per seven innings (6th), and ERA (8th).

Frahm is entering her final season of college softball and will serve as one of Nebraska's captains for the second consecutive season.

The Huskers open the 2026 season on Feb. 6 against Washington at the UTSA Invitational.

