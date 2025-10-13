5 Early Impressions as Big Ten College Softball Teams Begin Fall Ball
It’s been a long four months since the 2025 college softball season ended. Thankfully, fall softball is in full swing throughout October and November, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in the 2026 season.
Rosters are being rebuilt with the incoming freshmen and transfers, new coaches have entered the scene, and goals of making it to Oklahoma City have been set in stone.
It all begins in the fall.
Here are five early impressions of some of the hottest teams in the Big Ten right now.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle and her staff are coming off a 43-15 record, the best winning percentage since the Cornhuskers went 44-12 in 2006.
Just steps away from moving on to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), a 1-0 loss to Tennessee in the championship game of the Knoxville Super Regionals ended one incredible season led by ace Jordy Bahl in the circle.
Their 17-5 mark in Big Ten conference play was good for a tie with UCLA for second in the regular-season standings.
Now, with Bahl entering her senior season, transfers Hannah Coor joining from Oklahoma, and Jesse Farrell from UNLV, plus the addition of two freshmen, the Cornhuskers have hit the ground running this fall with eyes on making it to the WCWS in 2026.
In the first game of the fall season against Colorado State, Coor proved to fit right in nicely on the roster, and Bahl picked up right where she left off at the plate. The two racked in RBIs, while Jesse Farrell ripped a solo homer to grab a 5-0 win.
Though they dropped a 1-0 decision to Omaha, Game 2 against the Rams certainly showcased high-power from the offense. Kacie Hoffmann was the star, sending a three-run homer out of the park after Ava Kuszak and Coor collected back-to-back RBIs.
The Cornhuskers will now host three Scarlet vs. Cream scrimmages, where the players will face each other, on Oct. 22, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5
Oregon Ducks
Coming off their best season under Melyssa Lombardi, and in hopes of making it back to the WCWS in 2026 and compete at the same level as their 54-10 2025 season, Lombardi and her staff have made the perfect tweaks to a near-perfect roster.
The addition of transfers Elon Butler, Addison Amaral, and Amari Harper have helped placed the offensive production of graduating seniors Paige Sinicki, Kai, and Kedre Luschar.
This fall, the defending Big Ten champions have packed a schedule full of action across the region to get in tune and make it back to Oklahoma City.
The Ducks faced Oregon Tech and Southwestern Oregon in a triple-header to start the fall season and will close out play against Boise State, Eastern Oregon, and Western Washington next weekend.
UCLA Bruins
The Bruins headed to the WCWS for the 33rd time in program history, but fell just one game shy of advancing to the semifinals to Tennessee 5-4 in nine innings.
With seven freshmen and transfers Soo-Jin Berry from Iowa, Brynne Nally from Long Beach State, Mia Phillips from Cal, and Sydney Somerndike from Arizona joining the lineup, UCLA is looking for its first national title since 2019.
The in-state fall schedule features challenging competition like LMU, Cal Baptist, Long Beach State, Fresno State, and Cal State Fullerton through the end of October.
Michigan Wolverines
The Wolverines put up another championship season in 2025, registering a 39-21 record, while grabbing their second straight Big Ten Tournament title. They advanced to the Austin Regional, but fell to the eventual national champion Texas.
Now back for revenge in 2026, 17 returning letterwinners, six new freshman, as well as junior transfer pitcher Gabby Ellis bolster the roster.
In five fall games, Michigan has come out undefeated, taking down Toldeo, Detroit Mercy, Saginaw Valley State, Western Michigan, and Bowling Green, all by the longball.
In the final game against Bowling Green, Avery Fantucci collected three RBIs, while two-way player Haley Ferguson threw two perfect innings of relief and then followed up with a two-run homer to right field. The 11-3 win showcased all the offense will have to offer come spring time.
Washington Huskies
After completely reshaping the team due to 16 of her 20 players leaving the program at the end of the 2024 season, the Huskies managed to make its 31st consecutive NCAA Regional appearance. With a 35-19 record, they fell to Mississippi State 11-10, unable to move on to the WCWS.
Now in 2026 with a returning roster, the rebuilding stage is on to the next phase and they look to make a better postseason run.
This fall, they host six games at home and have already taken wins against St. Martin’s, British Columbia, Western Washington, Warner Pacific, Mt.Hood, and Wenacthee.
The Huskies conclude fall play when they head to Wenatchee next weekend on Oct. 18.