New College of Florida Announces Heartbreaking Death of Head Softball Coach

New College of Florida has announced the heartbreaking death of its head softball coach, leaving the campus and athletic community in mourning.

New College of Florida announced the passing of head softball coach Alyson Bermudez on Sunday, April 27, 2025.
New College of Florida, an NAIA program in Sarasota, announced the passing of head softball coach Alyson Bermudez on Monday morning.

She was 32 years old.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Alyson Bermudez, who passed away peacefully on April 27th," the school released in a statement. "Aly was the inaugural head coach of New College Softball. She was passionate, courageous, full of energy, and cared deeply for her family, friends, coaches, and athletes. She loved the game of softball and used it as a powerful tool to positively impact so many people.

"We extend our condolences to the Bermudez family and the many others who were impacted by Aly's life.We honor her faith and her fight.

"Forever a deep-rooted, Mighty Banyan."

Bermudez was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer called Mucinous ovarian cancer and began undergoing treatment in March 2023.

“It’s very aggressive and, unfortunately, I’ve been delayed in getting the right treatment due to doctors not being sure how to treat,” Bermudez wrote on a GoFundMe page she set up after she received her diagnosis.

“After finding a specialist who is experienced with this cancer, my plan is now the six months of folfox chemo and a hipec procedure after, which is a highly invasive, but potentially life-saving surgery.” 

Bermudez grew up in Londonderry, N.H., and played collegiately at Lasell University in Newton, Mass. She moved to Florida in September 2021, joining the Bishop Verot High School softball staff shortly after and assisting with several travel programs in southwest Florida before starting the New College softball program ahead of the 2024 season.

Burmedez led the Mighty Banyan's to a 9-38 record in her first season as head coach.

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

