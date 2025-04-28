Could OU Softball Play at Ohio Stadium? Patty Gasso Reacts to Ohio State’s Idea
Stanford softball recently set the single-game attendance record for softball with 13,207 on a Sunday afternoon against Cal.
It didn't sit well with Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso.
“We like to claim big moments, so when I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh,’ and then I’m like, ‘But, yeah,’” Gasso said. “Because that’s pretty cool.”
After the Cardinal broke OU's record set just days before, Gasso thought it might be time to revisit the idea of playing in a football stadium, and Ohio State head coach Kirin Kumar might have the answer.
“I got a text from the head coach at Ohio State that said we want to create an atmosphere and want you to come play us at Ohio State,” Gasso said.
“I don’t know the dimensions or anything, but we would do it in a heartbeat,” Gasso said. “We would love to do it here, but I know that it does take some work to make that happen, just doesn’t fit right. But if we could do the Cotton Bowl, we could go to Ohio State, we could do wherever if it is going to help this sport grow, which it will, that would be … I’ve had some amazing moments. Like Love’s (Field), where we’re sitting right now, is surreal still, but I don’t wanna stop. They don’t wanna stop.
“That’s our job, is to help push this sport. And pro is moving now. The AUSL, the golden ticket, MLB has supported that now. There’s money coming to players, more money, it’s really an exciting time for our sport."
Gasso was also pitched the idea of playing at the Cotton Bowl against Texas. It was a hypothetical, but why not?
Oklahoma is, by far, the biggest draw in the sport, so playing in a football stadium doesn't seem too far-fetched.
“I think it would be amazing to see a full football stadium,” Gasso said. “... I need to make that phone call.”