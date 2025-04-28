Softball On SI

Could OU Softball Play at Ohio Stadium? Patty Gasso Reacts to Ohio State’s Idea

OU softball coach Patty Gasso reveals she was recently pitched the idea of playing a game at Ohio Stadium, sparking excitement over a potential showdown with Ohio State at The Horseshoe.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso smiles during the first game of the 2024 Women's College World Series softball championship between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso smiles during the first game of the 2024 Women's College World Series softball championship between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns in Oklahoma City / Bryan Terry / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stanford softball recently set the single-game attendance record for softball with 13,207 on a Sunday afternoon against Cal.

It didn't sit well with Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso.

“We like to claim big moments, so when I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh,’ and then I’m like, ‘But, yeah,’” Gasso said. “Because that’s pretty cool.”

After the Cardinal broke OU's record set just days before, Gasso thought it might be time to revisit the idea of playing in a football stadium, and Ohio State head coach Kirin Kumar might have the answer.

“I got a text from the head coach at Ohio State that said we want to create an atmosphere and want you to come play us at Ohio State,” Gasso said.

“I don’t know the dimensions or anything, but we would do it in a heartbeat,” Gasso said. “We would love to do it here, but I know that it does take some work to make that happen, just doesn’t fit right. But if we could do the Cotton Bowl, we could go to Ohio State, we could do wherever if it is going to help this sport grow, which it will, that would be … I’ve had some amazing moments. Like Love’s (Field), where we’re sitting right now, is surreal still, but I don’t wanna stop. They don’t wanna stop. 

“That’s our job, is to help push this sport. And pro is moving now. The AUSL, the golden ticket, MLB has supported that now. There’s money coming to players, more money, it’s really an exciting time for our sport."

Gasso was also pitched the idea of playing at the Cotton Bowl against Texas. It was a hypothetical, but why not?

Oklahoma is, by far, the biggest draw in the sport, so playing in a football stadium doesn't seem too far-fetched.

“I think it would be amazing to see a full football stadium,” Gasso said. “... I need to make that phone call.”

Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

