No. 9 Seed Completes Cinderella Run to Florida Gulf Coast League Softball Championship

The 2026 Florida Gulf Coast League (FGCL) completed its season on July 11 after crowning the Siesta Key Phinz as the tournament champion.

The Phinz, who started the playoffs as the No. 9 seed, downed the No. 2 seed Myakka City RiverMocs by a score of 8-4 to secure the title.

Tyah Charlton of the Phinz clubbed a home run in the final and hit two additional home runs earlier in the playoffs. She was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Charlton is a recent Missouri Tiger commit, transferring from Georgia.

2026 FGCL Tournament MVP - Tyah Charlton (Missouri) | From FGCL

Avery Miller of the Phinz added a two-run homer in the finale. Miller, who will be a junior at Longwood University next season, hit a grand slam home run the previous day in the semi-final round. Taylor Daniel (Kennesaw State) and Jericho Tate, formerly of Memphis State and in the transfer portal, held the RiverMocs in check to lead the Phinz in the circle.

Following the championship game, the FGCL announced its All-Tournament Team:

2026 FGCL post-season honorees | From FGCL

In addition to Charlton, Miller and Tate, former Kentucky infielder/outfielder Katie Hirschy was named to the All-Tournament team. Hirschy entered the transfer portal in May.

The RiverMocs were represented on the All-Tournament team by pitcher Delaney Glover (Binghamton University), who was named the regular-season Most Valuable Player, and Jillian Gutierrez, who smashed a two-run home run late in the championship game. Gutierrez is also in the transfer portal after playing two years at Incarnate Word and one year at Southeastern Louisiana. Pitcher Fia Zelenka, an NAIA First-Team All-American at Southeastern University, also made the All-Tournament team for the RiverMocs.

Megan Towery (Wofford), Marlee Gaskell (Florida State) and Jaila Mitchell of the Manatee Impact were also honored. Mitchell is currently in the transfer portal and formerly played for Memphis State. Desoto Queens players Lauren Fox (Syracuse) and Raylei McKinney (Southeastern) also made the team along with pitcher Mackenzie Duncan (Penn State) of the Long Boat Key Snowbirds.

The FGCL was created in 2019 and held its first season during the summer of 2020. This year, the collegiate league fielded 14 teams, providing an opportunity for more than 200 college players to sharpen their skills and showcase their talents. The league is particularly important for players who have entered the transfer portal, as it gives them an opportunity to showcase themselves in a competitive format.

Each of the 14 teams played a four-week regular season and was seeded in the tournament based on its regular season record.

The Bradenton Slice won the regular-season title and were the No. 1 seed. They were knocked out of the tournament by the Phinz during the quarterfinal round.