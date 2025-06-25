Troy Softball Adds Former Texas Tech Outfielder from Transfer Portal
A former Texas Tech outfielder has found a new home. Kiley Huffman will take her talents to the University of Troy.
Huffman appeared in 34 games in her lone season with the Red Raiders. She had 11 runs on eight hits and eight RBIs in 40 plate appearances.
Before her time in Lubbock, she was the 19th-ranked outfielder in the class of 2024 according to Extra Innings Softball. She was a Class 6A All-State selection for Alvin High School.
Texas Tech made history this past year, advancing to the Women's College World Series Finals in the school's first-ever appearance in the tournament. The Red Raiders have been making a ton of moves in the off-season as they signed seven new players ahead of the 2026 season.
The commitment to Troy was conformed on social media early Wednesday afternoon.
Huffman will have one year of eligibility remaining.