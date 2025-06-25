Texas A&M- Corpus Christi Softball Names Mark Montgomery New Head Coach
Texas A&M- Corpus Christi has a new head coach at the helm as the Islanders have announced Mark Montgomery as their new head coach.
Montgomery was previously the head coach at the University of Maryland from 2020-2023. In 2023 he led the Terps to a 39-18 overall record.
Those 39 wins were the most since 2011 for the program. Maryland was first in the Big Ten with a .977 fielding percentage and made their first post-season appearance since 2012 at the NISC tournament.
Before his time at Maryland, Montgomery was the 2019 Conference USA Coach of the Year at Louisiana Tech after bringing them the conference regular season and tournament championships.
He spoke on his excitement of leading the program in a press release.
"I am honored to be the next head softball coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi," said Montgomery. "I look forward to the challenges ahead, the successes we will achieve together, and the opportunity to grow this program to a level of national distinction."