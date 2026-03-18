Texas Tech Softball Slammed on Social Media After Cancelling Florida State Matchup

The cancellation of the highly anticipated non-conference matchup between No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 10 Florida State has sparked heated discussion on social media.

With severe storms and a tornado risk slamming the East Coast, Texas Tech announced that the weather has made travel conditions tough for the team, resulting in the cancellations of Tuesday's game against Stetson and Wednesday's game against the Seminoles. Neither is set to be rescheduled.

Fans online aren’t buying the travel excuse, though.

As the Red Raiders dropped their second game of the season to Arizona last Friday, many believe top-ranked competition is starting to affect Texas Tech, and they're hiding from the Seminoles, who are currently in the midst of a 14-game win streak.

Why is Texas Tech canceling a softball game against a ranked opponent due to “travel complications” the day before the game?



People are saying it’s weather related.



The weather: pic.twitter.com/r7aX680K5T — Claudia (@TexasEx10) March 17, 2026

Flight issues, weather issues, or something else 👀 — Coach Tina (@CoachTinaSB) March 18, 2026

Texas Tech is scheduled to play the UCF Knights for a three-game series this weekend in Orlando, where the weather is expected to be sunny with clear skies. The team posted a hype video to social media, with the caption “To Orlando we go!” indicating full intent on travelling.

“Let me get this straight- Texas Tech canceled softball games today and tomorrow in Florida due to “travel complications, ' but has a conference series in *checks notes* Florida against UCF starting on Friday. So, I guess there will be no “travel complications” in two days,” one fan wrote on X.

Let me get this straight- Texas Tech canceled softball games today and tomorrow in Florida due to “travel complications” but have a conference series in *checks notes* Florida against UCF starting on Friday.



So, I guess there will be no “travel complications” in two days… 🧐 pic.twitter.com/yjOudvGOrZ — Claudia (@TexasEx10) March 17, 2026

Others have come to defend Texas Tech and the weather.After the Red Raiders have been put in a rough position with RPI and Strength of Schedule, and may struggle with tournament seeding in May, the potential win against FSU would have greatly helped boost them.

“People saying Texas Tech dodged Florida State don’t understand the position they’re in. They need more Top 25 games on the schedule, not fewer of them. No one chasing a hosting seed is walking away from a Tier-1 matchup. This wasn’t strategy, it was out of their control,” Softball America general manager Tara Henry wrote on X.

People saying Texas Tech dodged Florida State don’t understand the position they’re in.



They need more Top 25 games on the schedule, not fewer of them. No one chasing a hosting seed is walking away from a Tier-1 matchup. This wasn’t strategy, it was out of their control. — Tara Henry (@notarabledays) March 17, 2026

Florida State, on the other hand, anticipated having a large crowd for this matchup and issued a press release with information on how fans can get a refund. To show even more appreciation, the team is hosting autographs and a meet and greet at the field on Wednesday night.

We are bummed that today's game couldn't happen, but we would still like to make it special for those of you who came to town. Join Team 43 at The Plex today from 5-5:30 p.m. for a meet and greet‼️#Team43 pic.twitter.com/oy2jZM7DDa — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) March 18, 2026

This game was supposed to be a redemption opportunity for the Seminoles after they dropped to the Red Raiders in a close 3-2 battle at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in February.

Now, it’s possible we don’t see a Florida State vs. Texas Tech game again in 2026, unless the postseason bracket works out differently.