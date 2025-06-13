The Buzz Around College Softball: Is It Tampering?
If you have been apart of the Twitter/X softball world over the past 48 hours you have probably seen the word tampering going around and viral. But what exactly does tampering refer to?
Tampering according to the NCAA rules is outlined in 13.1.1.3, "An athletics staff member or other representative of the institution's athletics interests shall not communicate or make contact with the student-athlete of another NCAA Division I institution, or any individual associated with the student-athlete (e.g., family member, scholastic or nonscholastic coach, advisor), directly or indirectly, without first obtaining authorization through the notification of transfer process."
For example, in 2024, the NCAA ruled that Southern Utah violated 13.1.1.3 and communicated with two football players that were not yet in the portal. This was ruled and considered impermissible and tampering because both athletes had not yet entered the portal when the coach and the athletes had discussions. The athletes entered the portal the next day; thus, tampering.
Again, if you haven't been living under a rock, then you have seen several tweets about tampering in softball and this is not a new claim in college sport. Sports Illustrated reported in February of this year that an anonymous survey revealed that Group of Five football coaches felt tampering was rampant in in their sport. Furthermore, they stated Power 4 coaches poached athletes away from their programs and talked to athletes before they entered the portal.
Earlier this week, mid-major coaches called out tampering within the sport of softball and claimed players were being poached off rosters to larger Power 4 school and institutions that could offer larger NIL incentives.
The conversation of tampering escalated through the week as Texas Tech snagged the No. 3, 4, 6, 7, and 29 ranked transfers out of the portal including Tennessee's Taylor Pannell. Pannell entered the portal the morning of June 12 and by 9 pm had signed with the Red Raiders.
Tennessee's head coach Karen Weekly took to Twitter/X and boasted that Pannell's timeline was tampering and in violation of NCAA policy.
As this story progresses, we will see if Tennessee files a formal complaint with the NCAA against Texas Tech for tampering or if other schools and programs come forward with this claim.