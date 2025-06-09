Softball On SI

WATCH: Top Defensive Plays from the 2025 WCWS

Sarah Person

Texas Tech outfielder Demi Elder (2) catches a deep fly in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series between the Texas Longhorns at Texas Tech Red Raiders at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 5, 2025. Texas Tech won 4-3. / DOUG HOKE/THEOKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you're like me, you are probably already having FOMO from the end of the Women's College World Series (WCWS). After days of non-stop action, all of a sudden, you may find yourself thinking, "What now"?

From walk-off home runs to the stars on the mound and everything in between, it all led to a first-time championship for the Texas Longhorns.

But don't worry. Thanks to social media, you can go back and rewatch all the highlight-worthy moments.

Here's a look at the top web gems from the WCWS.

