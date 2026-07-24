Wichita State Hires Softball Legend as Assistant Coach

Wichita State softball head coach Kristi Bredbenner announced yesterday that former Wichita State All-American Sydney McKinney has been hired to serve as an assistant coach.

McKinney worked this past season as a graduate assistant for Bredbenner. She previously served as an assistant coach at Marshall during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, coaching under her former Chicago Bandit teammate, Morgan Zerkle.

McKinney's new full-time role with the Shockers will be to oversee the team's defense and serve as the program's recruiting coordinator.

Wichita State Athletics

McKinney is arguably the greatest player to ever wear a Shocker uniform. She was a three-time All-American (2012-2023) and two-time American Conference Player of the Year (2021 and 2023).

The infielder hit an amazing .451 for her career and hit over .500 in both her junior and senior seasons. She amassed 378 hits, 48 doubles and 28 home runs, with a slugging percentage of .647.

According to the Wichita State press release, McKinney's 378 hits rank fifth all-time in NCAA Division I history. In addition, McKinney had a 34-game hitting streak as a Shocker, which is the sixth-longest in NCAA Softball history. She was also the first player in NCAA history to lead the nation in both batting average and hits in consecutive seasons (2022-2023).

"Sydney helped build one of the greatest eras in Wichita State Softball as a player, and now she'll help build the next one as a coach," Bredbenner said. "She represents everything our program stands for— competitive excellence, toughness, humility and an unwavering commitment to others. I couldn't be more excited to have her leading our defense and helping shape the future of our program."

"I'm incredibly proud and grateful for the opportunity to coach at the program that shaped who I am today," McKinney said. "Wichita State became home the moment I stepped on campus seven years ago, and it still feels that way today. I'm especially honored to coach at a university that continues to invest in and elevate women's sports. That commitment has opened doors for athletes such as myself, and it's a privilege to help carry that forward as I take on this new role. Being able to work alongside two women who have had such a profound impact on my life is a dream come true. I'm excited to share my knowledge with current and future Shockers as we compete for many championships to come. Go Shocks!"

McKinney is a former number one overall pick in the 2023 Athletes Unlimited Collegiate Softball Draft. She was drafted by the Oklahoma City Spark in the 2026 expansion draft. During the 2026 season, McKinney hit .370 with an .840 OPS in 15 games for the Spark.

McKinney formerly played for the Bandits in 2025, and she led the AUSL with a .486 batting average over the course of 23 games. During that season, McKinney was able to play as a professional on her former college field.