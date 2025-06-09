Softball On SI

Former OU Softball Standout Sam Landry set to Make Professional Debut

Sarah Person

Oklahoma's Sam Landry (21) throws a pitch during the Women's College World Series softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oregon Ducks at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Sunday, June, 1, 2025. Oklahoma won 4-1.
Oklahoma's Sam Landry (21) throws a pitch during the Women's College World Series softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oregon Ducks at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Sunday, June, 1, 2025. Oklahoma won 4-1. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just one week after finishing her Oklahoma career at the Women's College World Series (WCWS), Sam Landry will make her professional debut with The Volts of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) on Monday night.

After spending three seasons at Louisiana, Landry had an incredible senior year at OU. Landry was an NFCA Second-Team All-American and a First-Team All-SEC selection.

Her numbers in the circle speak for themself. She finished the season with a 25-6 overall record and a 1.94 ERA. Landry pitched in 191 innings while tallying 186 strikeouts and opponents hit .207 against her.

OU finished the season at 52-9 with a loss to Texas Tech in the WCWS semifinals. Before coming to Oklahoma, Landry wasn't planning on continuing her softball career after college.

“Up until February this year, I had no intentions of playing pro just because I’ve given 18 years of my life to this sport, and at the time, I was kind of falling out of love with the game,” Landry told Savanna Collins of the AUSL.

Competing with the Sooners however, reignited her love for the game.

“But being at Oklahoma, I did find that love for the game again in a new way," Landry said.

After being selected as the No. 1 overall pick and officially signing last week, Landry is more than ready to make her debut.

“I was like, ‘I was born ready. Give me the ball,'” Landry said. “I just need to throw a bullpen.”

She will take the mound for The Volts as they go head-to-head with the Blaze at 6 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on MLB.com.

