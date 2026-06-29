Former Pittsburg State Softball Star Becomes First Division II Player to Sign With PSL

Heather Arnett, a Division II standout, signed with the Florida Vibe of the Professional Softball League (PSL) on Saturday, making her the first Division II athlete to sign with the PSL.

The infielder from Pittsburgh, Kansas, left her mark on the Pitt State softball program.

A four-time Division II All-American and All-Region selection, Arnett finished her career ranking first in hits, runs scored, and stolen bases for The Gorillas. She also ranked second in career batting average and was in the top ten in on-base percentage and triples.

Heather Arnett gets the call.



Arnett has been called up today by the Florida Vibe in the Professional Softball League 🦍🥎



She will suit up tonight in Kansas City vs. the KC Diamonds. pic.twitter.com/QMpQMr3G6n — Pitt State Softball 🥎 (@Gorilla_SFB) June 17, 2026

The Pitt State star also placed herself atop the NCAA record books by finishing her career with the longest hit streak in NCAA history after knocking 48 hits.

A multi-tool offensive threat, Arnett also ranks among the top in Division II for career hits, runs scored, and stolen bases. In her final season with The Gorillas, Arnett finished with a whopping .525 batting average, 114 hits, 81 runs scored, and 38 stolen bases, earning her an All-MIAA nod, the third of her career.

Arnett made history earlier this month after being called up from the PSL Developmental League to join the Florida Vibe in their four-game series against the KC Diamonds. Her appearance in those games marked the first time a Division II athlete had played in the league. She continues to blaze a trail by becoming the first Division II athlete to officially sign with a professional team. She is also the first athlete in Pitt State Softball history to achieve this feat.

History made. 🔵🥎➡️🌴



Congratulations to Heather Arnett on becoming the first PSLD player to officially sign with a professional softball team, the Florida Vibe!🌴☀️#PSLD #ProSoftball #PSL #FloridaVibe #HistoryMade pic.twitter.com/bcVA3Khhca — PSLD (@PSLDofficial) June 27, 2026

Arnett credits the competition in the MIAA and Division II for helping her get to this level of success.

"I definitely feel like playing at Pittsburg State has helped push me to get to this point," Arnett said in a press release by Pitt State Athletics. "The MIAA is tough, and a lot of people don't realize that. People overlook it because it's Division II. A lot of these MIAA teams could play with Division I schools."

The Division II All-American agreed to terms Friday and is now set to travel to Bradenton, Fla., and officially sign with The Vibe early this week, Pitt State Athletics reports. About joining her new team, Arnett told Pitt State University Athletics, “I'm excited to get to Florida and show them what I can do as a player. I'm excited to get to practice and let them know who I am."

Arnett and The Vibe will take on Florida Breeze in a two-game home series beginning on July 3.