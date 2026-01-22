Former Virginia Tech Softball Star Signs Pro Contract with Florida Vibe

The Florida Vibe continues building a powerful roster for the inaugural 2026 Professional Softball League season, and their latest addition might be their biggest bat yet.

Bre Peck, a former Virginia Tech Hokies utility player, brings record-breaking offensive production to a team already loaded with top-tier talent.

Peck, a Royersford, Penn., native, didn't just play at Virginia Tech. She rewrote the record books.

The four-year starter finished her career with the most home runs (54), RBIs (182), and total bases (420) in Hokies softball history. She also ranks fourth in runs scored (155) and fourth in slugging percentage (.652), with her 55 RBIs in 2025 marking the fourth-best single-season total in program history.

#feelthevibe✌️



Welcome to the 2026 Florida Vibe, officially ✍️, BRE PECK, OF from @HokiesSoftball ‼️



VA Tech records:

#1 - Home Runs (54)

#1 - RBIs (182)

#1 - Total Bases (420)

#4 - Runs Scored (155)

#4 - Slugging Percentage (.652)

T-#10 - Hits (214)



Welcome Bre Peck #88‼️ pic.twitter.com/G24K3bRRsY — Florida Vibe (@floridavibesb) January 21, 2026

Peck's record-setting career moments came during a midweek game against Charlotte last season. She became just the third Virginia Tech player ever to hit three home runs in a single game while also breaking two program records, Megan Evans' home run mark of 50, set back in 2005, and Kelsey Bennett's RBI record of 170, set in 2023, went down too.

Peck finished her career with 54 home runs, just two ahead of her teammate Cori McMillan.

Peck's power production was eye-opening throughout her time in Blacksburg. She posted double-digit home runs in all four seasons and earned All-ACC Second Team honors three consecutive years.

As a freshman in 2022, she started 50 games and helped lead the Hokies to the NCAA Super Regionals, establishing herself as one of the program's most reliable players from day one. Over her career, she started 213 of 217 games played.

𝟓𝟐 home runs, but only 𝟏 Bre Peck#Hokies🥎 pic.twitter.com/WOL1PbHllW — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) April 9, 2025

Peck brings more than just offense to the Vibe. She's a true utility player who logged significant time in the outfield and at third base during her college career. She finished with a .926 career fielding percentage, recording 197 putouts and 152 assists against just 28 errors in 377 total chances.

Florida Vibe Owner Ryan Moore and Head Coach Mike Scott are assembling one of the more talented rosters in the new Professional Softball League. Over the last week alone, they've secured former Alabama Crimson Tide infielder Kalie Heivilin, catcher Sophia Nugent from Tennessee, and now Peck from Virginia Tech.

With the league set to begin play in June 2026, just after the Women's College World Series wraps up, each team will carry 20-player rosters. Games will be broadcast on the All Women's Sports Network across major platforms including Amazon Prime, Pluto TV, and DirecTV.

The Vibe aren't done building yet, but with a bat like Peck's in the middle of the lineup, they're already looking dangerous.

Recommended Links