AUSL Taps Polarizing Women’s Basketball Coach for First Pitch Appearance

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey is set to throw out the first pitch at an upcoming AUSL showdown. Known for her bold sideline fashion, fans are wondering—what will she wear this time?

Katie Burkhart-Gooch

Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey looks on during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the NC State Wolfpack at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
You can love her, fear her, or try to keep up with her—but one thing’s for sure: Kim Mulkey brings the fire wherever she goes.

On June 12 at 6 p.m., the Hall of Fame Louisiana State women’s basketball coach is stepping onto a different kind of diamond—this time in Sulphur Springs, La.,—to throw out the first pitch at the AUSL pro softball showdown between the Volts and the Bandits.

Mulkey isn’t just a coach.

She’s a cultural icon, a three-time NCAA champion, and a fierce advocate for women in sports. Her presence at this AUSL event is more than symbolic—it’s a power move. It’s a nod to the legitimacy of this brand-new league and a loud-and-clear message that women’s pro sports are worth showing up for.

Let’s be honest, the first pitch is only part of what we’re watching for. Mulkey’s iconic wardrobe is half the show. Whether it’s rhinestones, sequins, or bold colors no one else would dare attempt, the woman doesn’t just dress, she arrives.

I don’t know what she will be wearing in the circle in Sulphur Springs, but I can’t wait to see it.

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League is still in its inaugural season, but this moment? It’s a home run for visibility, momentum, and southern swagger.

Having someone like Mulkey—bold, decorated, and unapologetically herself—lending her spotlight to the league brings exactly the kind of energy that builds a movement.

Whether she delivers a strike or a sassy lob, you can bet it’ll be memorable. Because when legends take the field, the game changes. In true Mulkey fashion, it’s going to be loud, proud, and dressed to slay.

Katie Burkhart-Gooch
KATIE BURKHART-GOOCH

Katie Burkhart is a former professional softball pitcher and Arizona State University alumna, where she was a three-time All-American and led the Sun Devils to a national championship. She played professionally in the U.S., Japan, and Italy, and has coached at the Division I level. She now provides private pitching instruction and mindset training for athletes of all levels. Katie is also the author of Mental Muscle and Beyond the Game, books focused on athletic performance and life after sports.

