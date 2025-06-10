AUSL Taps Polarizing Women’s Basketball Coach for First Pitch Appearance
You can love her, fear her, or try to keep up with her—but one thing’s for sure: Kim Mulkey brings the fire wherever she goes.
On June 12 at 6 p.m., the Hall of Fame Louisiana State women’s basketball coach is stepping onto a different kind of diamond—this time in Sulphur Springs, La.,—to throw out the first pitch at the AUSL pro softball showdown between the Volts and the Bandits.
Mulkey isn’t just a coach.
She’s a cultural icon, a three-time NCAA champion, and a fierce advocate for women in sports. Her presence at this AUSL event is more than symbolic—it’s a power move. It’s a nod to the legitimacy of this brand-new league and a loud-and-clear message that women’s pro sports are worth showing up for.
Let’s be honest, the first pitch is only part of what we’re watching for. Mulkey’s iconic wardrobe is half the show. Whether it’s rhinestones, sequins, or bold colors no one else would dare attempt, the woman doesn’t just dress, she arrives.
I don’t know what she will be wearing in the circle in Sulphur Springs, but I can’t wait to see it.
The Athletes Unlimited Softball League is still in its inaugural season, but this moment? It’s a home run for visibility, momentum, and southern swagger.
Having someone like Mulkey—bold, decorated, and unapologetically herself—lending her spotlight to the league brings exactly the kind of energy that builds a movement.
Whether she delivers a strike or a sassy lob, you can bet it’ll be memorable. Because when legends take the field, the game changes. In true Mulkey fashion, it’s going to be loud, proud, and dressed to slay.