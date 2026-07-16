Great Britain Throws No-Hitter While Japan, Puerto Rico Stay Perfect in WBSC World Cup Group Lima

After two days at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Softball World Cup Group Lima, Japan and Puerto Rico remain the only undefeated teams.

Pitching was elite as Great Britain grabbed its first win of the tournament thanks to a no-hitter from Jasmine Francik, Aleshia Ocasio went the distance for Puerto Rico, and Japan’s Sakura Miwa and Mio Sakamoto combined for two shutouts.

Here’s everything that happened on day two at Villa María del Triunfo Softball Complex.

No. 1 Japan 4, No. 13 Philippines 0

Sakura Miwa and Mio Sakamoto combined for a one-hit shutout, while the offense was quick to get the job done in the second inning. Saori Yamauchi delivered a two-run double in the first, scoring Kyoko Ishikawa and Mayu Okawa, followed by RBI singles by Ayane Nakagawa and Ishikawa in the second, extending the lead to 4-0.

On the mound for the Philippines, Mary Alpitche came in for relief, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with one strikeout.

No. 12 Great Britain 7, No. 18 Peru 0

Jasmine Francik was just one batter away from a perfect game, but she still ended the five-inning shutout with a no-hitter and three strikeouts. She was named Player of the Day for her stunning performance.

🇬🇧 After throwing a no-hitter, Jasmine Francik is the Player of the Day at the WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Lima.#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/qWPrQzAuf8 — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) July 16, 2026

For the offense, Morgan Salmon and Katie Burge both went 2-for-3, while Jahni Kerr drove in two runs. Salmon and Jessica Catherine each doubled and Great Britain collected nine hits in the win.

Peru’s pitcher Marua Pizarro took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits in just one inning.

No. 3 Puerto Rico 7, No. 16 Venezuela 4

Not only did Aleshia Ocasio throw a complete game, allowing just four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts, but she did the heavy lifting for Puerto Rico’s offense as well. She drove in three runs, including the go-ahead RBI double to give Puerto Rico the lead in the fifth.

Alanah Rivera also had a great outing at the plate, ripping a solo home run. Venezuela’s Irene Rabasco tied the game at three with a solar homer in the bottom of the fourth, but was never able to recover after Ocasio gave Puerto Rico the lead.

No. 1 Japan 9, No. 18 Peru 0

In Japan’s second game of the day, Miwa and Sakamoto kept their groove flowing, combining for another shutout victory.

Kanna Kudo doubled and homered to drive in four runs, and Kyoko Ishikawa went 3-for-3, allowing Japan to win in five innings.

Peru’s Fatima Elias was charged with the loss after allowing six runs on six hits in two innings.

About WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Lima

Each team will play a five-game round robin at the Villa María del Triunfo Softball Complex from July 14-17. The top four teams will then advance to the playoffs on July 18, and the two top teams will secure their spots at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Finals 2027 in Redcliffe, Australia.

All games are available for streaming via the All Women's Sports Network.

July 16:

No. 3 Puerto Rico vs. No. 13 Philippines

No. 16 Venezuela vs. No. 1 Japan

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 12 Great Britain

No. 16 Venezuela vs. No. 18 Peru

July 17:

No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 1 Japan vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 16 Venezuela

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 18 Peru