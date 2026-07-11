WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Lima: Preview, Schedule
The road for international softball teams claiming a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics continues.
After Canada and Chinese Taipei advanced out of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage in Prague, competition now heads to Lima, Peru, showcasing six more nations.
- No. 1 Japan
- No. 3 Puerto Rico
- No. 12 Great Britain
- No. 13 Philippines
- No. 16 Venezuela
- No. 18 Peru
Each team will play a five-game round robin at the Villa María del Triunfo Softball Complex from July 14-17. The top four teams will then advance to the playoffs on July 18, and the two top teams will secure their spot at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Finals 2027 in Redcliffe, Australia.
Here’s a look at what’s at stake for these countries.
No. 1 Japan
It would be extremely shocking if Japan didn’t come out of Peru with a ticket to Redcliffe. The defending World Champions and Olympic Gold medalists are stacked with talent, including Yukiko Ueno and Miu Goto on the mound.
Japan has won 13 medals in the history of the Women’s Softball World Cup and most recently defeated the U.S. in 2024 to win the title.
No. 3 Puerto Rico
With standout names on Puerto Rico’s roster like veterans Aleshia Ocasio, Karla Claudio, Taran Alvelo, Aleimalee Lopez and 18-year-old Luna Taboas, the country is looking to end a 30-year absence from the Olympics, dating back to Atlanta in 1996.
Puerto Rico made the Finals in 2024 after defeating Spain, and it’s looking to be ever more doable this time around.
No. 12 Great Britain
Great Britain placed ninth in the previous World Cup, the best in the program's history, but they need to aim higher to advance to the Finals in 2027.
They finished third after losing to Australia and were just one victory short of reaching the Finals, but went on to secure a bronze medal at the 2025 European Championship.
Now led by ace Georgina Corrick, anything is possible.
No. 13 Philippines
No one has moved up the ranks faster than the Philippines, and this program continues to grow. Since 2023, the team has moved from No. 30 to No. 13 overall. A fourth-place finish at the 2024 World Cup featured statement wins over New Zealand and Italy.
No. 16 Venezuela
Led by Olympians Maria Sotoa and Denisse Fuenmayor, Venezuela is looking to replicate the success it achieved in the early 2000s, when the team qualified for the Beijing Olympics and finished fifth in the World Cup at home.
Venezuela went 1-for-4 in the round-robin portion of the 2024 World Cup. They walked away with a 5-1 win over the Philippines but couldn’t make it to the playoff round.
Action in Lima will just be the start of a very long summer for Venezuela, though. The Central American and Caribbean Games and the South American Games are to follow.
No. 18 Peru
With home-field advantage, Peru received a wild card and will make just its second appearance in the Women's Softball World Cup after finishing 21st in 2016.
A very young roster will take the field for Peru, including Maria Pizarro, who led the team at the WBSC U-18 Women’s Softball World Cup in 2021.
Schedule:
July 14:
- No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 16 Venezuela
- No. 18 Peru vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico
- No. 1 Japan vs. No. 12 Great Britain
July 15:
- No. 3 Puerto Rico vs. No. 16 Venezuela
- No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 1 Japan
- No. 18 Peru vs. No. 12 Great Britain
- No. 18 Peru vs. No. 1 Japan
July 16:
- No. 3 Puerto Rico vs. No. 13 Philippines
- No. 16 Venezuela vs. No. 1 Japan
- No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 12 Great Britain
- No. 16 Venezuela vs. No. 18 Peru
July 17:
- No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico
- No. 1 Japan vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico
- No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 16 Venezuela
- No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 18 Peru
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Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.Follow nicolereitz02