WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Lima: Preview, Schedule

The road for international softball teams claiming a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics continues.

After Canada and Chinese Taipei advanced out of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage in Prague, competition now heads to Lima, Peru, showcasing six more nations.

No. 1 Japan

No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 12 Great Britain

No. 13 Philippines

No. 16 Venezuela

No. 18 Peru

Each team will play a five-game round robin at the Villa María del Triunfo Softball Complex from July 14-17. The top four teams will then advance to the playoffs on July 18, and the two top teams will secure their spot at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Finals 2027 in Redcliffe, Australia.

Here’s a look at what’s at stake for these countries.

No. 1 Japan

It would be extremely shocking if Japan didn’t come out of Peru with a ticket to Redcliffe. The defending World Champions and Olympic Gold medalists are stacked with talent, including Yukiko Ueno and Miu Goto on the mound.

Japan has won 13 medals in the history of the Women’s Softball World Cup and most recently defeated the U.S. in 2024 to win the title.

No. 3 Puerto Rico

With standout names on Puerto Rico’s roster like veterans Aleshia Ocasio, Karla Claudio, Taran Alvelo, Aleimalee Lopez and 18-year-old Luna Taboas, the country is looking to end a 30-year absence from the Olympics, dating back to Atlanta in 1996.

🇵🇷 Check out Puerto Rico's Aleshia Ocasio dealing from the circle during the WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Stage 2023

🔜 In just a few days, she'll be back in Lima looking to lead Puerto Rico to the 2027 Finals.#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/WIqhkX6aS1 — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) July 8, 2026

Puerto Rico made the Finals in 2024 after defeating Spain, and it’s looking to be ever more doable this time around.

No. 12 Great Britain

Great Britain placed ninth in the previous World Cup, the best in the program's history, but they need to aim higher to advance to the Finals in 2027.

They finished third after losing to Australia and were just one victory short of reaching the Finals, but went on to secure a bronze medal at the 2025 European Championship.

Now led by ace Georgina Corrick, anything is possible.

🇬🇧 As we approach Group Lima of the WBSC Women's Softball World Cup, where Georgina Corrick will look to lead Great Britain to a spot in the Finals, let's look back at her dominance in the circle during the 2023 Group Stage.#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/m2yL3FWw6X — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) July 5, 2026

No. 13 Philippines

No one has moved up the ranks faster than the Philippines, and this program continues to grow. Since 2023, the team has moved from No. 30 to No. 13 overall. A fourth-place finish at the 2024 World Cup featured statement wins over New Zealand and Italy.

No. 16 Venezuela

Led by Olympians Maria Sotoa and Denisse Fuenmayor, Venezuela is looking to replicate the success it achieved in the early 2000s, when the team qualified for the Beijing Olympics and finished fifth in the World Cup at home.

Venezuela went 1-for-4 in the round-robin portion of the 2024 World Cup. They walked away with a 5-1 win over the Philippines but couldn’t make it to the playoff round.

Action in Lima will just be the start of a very long summer for Venezuela, though. The Central American and Caribbean Games and the South American Games are to follow.

No. 18 Peru

With home-field advantage, Peru received a wild card and will make just its second appearance in the Women's Softball World Cup after finishing 21st in 2016.

A very young roster will take the field for Peru, including Maria Pizarro, who led the team at the WBSC U-18 Women’s Softball World Cup in 2021.

July 14:

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 16 Venezuela

No. 18 Peru vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 1 Japan vs. No. 12 Great Britain

July 15:

No. 3 Puerto Rico vs. No. 16 Venezuela

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 1 Japan

No. 18 Peru vs. No. 12 Great Britain

No. 18 Peru vs. No. 1 Japan

July 16:

No. 3 Puerto Rico vs. No. 13 Philippines

No. 16 Venezuela vs. No. 1 Japan

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 12 Great Britain

No. 16 Venezuela vs. No. 18 Peru

July 17:

No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 1 Japan vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 16 Venezuela

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 18 Peru