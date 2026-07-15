Japan, Puerto Rico, Venezuela Open WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Lima With Wins

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Softball World Cup Group Lima opened at the Villa María del Triunfo Softball Complex on Tuesday, as six nations begin their quest for a spot in the World Cup Finals in Redcliffe, Australia, in 2027.

After one day of play, No.1 Japan, No. 3 Puerto Rico, and No. 16 Venezuela sit at the top of the standings after grabbing wins.

Here’s everything that happened on Day 1 in Lima, Peru.

No. 1 Japan 9, No. 12 Great Britain 1

The defending World Champions and Olympic Gold medalists surely came out with a bang to win in six innings.

RBI singles by Kyoko Ishikawa and Minori Naito in the first innings kick-started the offense, and Japan just kept going to record 13 hits.

Mana Kimura homered in her first at-bat, Ayane Nakagawa went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs, and Ishikawa and Yume Kiriishi both went 2-for-3.

Miu Goto got the start for Japan and allowed two hits and a run in the bottom of the first before she finished her outing with six strikeouts across four innings. Yukiko Ueno came in for two innings of perfect relief with four strikeouts.

As for Great Britain, Tia Warsop scored the only run, while Jahni Kerr and Kaitlyn Parisi recorded hits. Georgina Corrick was charged with the loss after allowing six runs on six hits in 3.1 innings.

No. 16 Venezuela 8, No. 13 Philippines 5

Venezuela’s victory was capped off by Diana Arcay, who ripped a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

The Philippines made a late attempt in the bottom of the sixth to come back, but Venezuela’s Michelle Floyd made a dominant relief outing on the mound.

Floyd grabbed the win over 3.1 innings, allowing just two runs on four hits and striking out one. With Venezuela leading 4-3 in the fourth innings, she came in to get out of the jam.

Along with Arcay's successes at the plate, Veronica Antequera went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Yulexys Barrios went 1-for-3 with two runs.

Both teams recorded 10 hits apiece, and Royevel Palma was charged with the loss in the circle for the Philippines.

No. 3 Puerto Rico 4, No. 18 Peru 0

Puerto Rico's six-inning shutout win was due to Taran Alvelo’s strong outing in the circle. She struck out six batters and allowed just one hit before Alexis Bermudez closed out the game.

As for the offense, they wasted no time getting on the board. Kairi Rodriguez ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the first, while RBIs from Aleshia Ocasio and Kathyria Garcia added to that momentum. Luna Taboas added an insurance run in the sixth inning when Peru’s defense recorded an error.

As for Peru, only two hits were recorded by Nicole Gooden and Carla Lobaton. Maria Pizarro took the loss on the mound after giving up three runs on five hits. Fatima Elias and Yanina Sherwood saw relief time and managed to hold Puerto Rico hitless in the last three innings.

About WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Lima

Each team will play a five-game round robin at the Villa María del Triunfo Softball Complex from July 14-17. The top four teams will then advance to the playoffs on July 18, and the two top teams will secure their spots at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Finals 2027 in Redcliffe, Australia.

All games are available for streaming via the All Women's Sports Network.

July 15:

No. 3 Puerto Rico vs. No. 16 Venezuela

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 1 Japan

No. 18 Peru vs. No. 12 Great Britain

No. 18 Peru vs. No. 1 Japan

July 16:

No. 3 Puerto Rico vs. No. 13 Philippines

No. 16 Venezuela vs. No. 1 Japan

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 12 Great Britain

No. 16 Venezuela vs. No. 18 Peru

July 17:

No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 1 Japan vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 16 Venezuela

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 18 Peru