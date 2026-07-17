Japan Secures Playoff Spot, Georgina Corrick Stuns for Great Britain on Day 3 of WBSC World Cup Group Lima

After three days at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Softball World Cup Group Lima ,

Japan has become the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs, going undefeated in the tournament so far.

The Philippines upset Puerto Rico with a walk-off performance from Nicole Hammoude, Georgina Corrick threw a one-hit shutout for Great Britain, and Venezuela’s offense erupted to take down Peru 10-0.

Here’s everything that happened on day three at Villa María del Triunfo Softball Complex.

No. 12 Great Britain, No. 13 Philippines

Georgina Corrick finally found her groove in Lima and allowed just one hit with nine strikeouts for a complete-game shutout.

🇬🇧 Georgina Corrick's performance leads Great Britain to a key win!#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/aUHafKRCsP — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) July 16, 2026

Great Britain’s offense was right behind Corrick, scoring all five of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kaitlyn Parisi, Tia Warsop, Jahni Kerr and Jenna Thompson all recorded RBIs.

The Philippines' only hit of the game came from pinch hitter Sydney Vitangcol, while pitcher Royevel Palma was charged with the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings.

No. 13 Philippines 5, No. 3 Puerto Rico 4

Down 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Skylynne Ellazar ripped a liner to the left-field wall to drive in two runs, cutting the deficit to one. Alyssa Daniell then followed with an RBI single to tie the game before Nicole Hammoude’s line drive to center field drove in the winning run for a walk-off.

Upset in Lima! 🇵🇭

The Philippines came back from a 4-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to stun Puerto Rico!#SoftballWorldCupW pic.twitter.com/Id1FWvSfKh — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) July 16, 2026

Glory Alonzo got the start in the circle for the Philippines, throwing five innings with two runs on two hits. Royevel Palama came in for relief and threw a scoreless seventh inning, allowing her to earn the win.

No. 1 Japan 8, No. 16 Venezuela 0

The defending World Champions are one step closer to advancing to the finals. A strong five-inning victory over Venezuela secured one of the top two spots for Japan in the Opening Round standings.

Ayane Nakagawa walked off the game with a home run to center field in the bottom of the fifth. She finished the outing with three RBIs, while Minori Naito drove in two runs.

On the mound, Miu Goto got the start, throwing two innings, but allowed three hits and gave up two walks. Yukiko Ueno came in for relief and struck out four for three scoreless innings.

No. 16 Venezuela 10, No. 18 Peru 0

The Venezuela bats could not be stopped, as the offense put up 15 hits and scored in four out of the five innings.

Yakary Molina ripped a 266-foot home run over the left-field wall, Kendal Lunar went 3-for-4, and Eila Infante and Verónica Antequera each finished 2-for-3.

Venezuela’s ace Loreley Francia threw a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to earn the win.

About WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Group Lima

Each team will play a five-game round robin at the Villa María del Triunfo Softball Complex from July 14-17. The top four teams will then advance to the playoffs on July 18, and the two top teams will secure their spots at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Finals 2027 in Redcliffe, Australia.

All games are available for streaming via the All Women's Sports Network.

July 17:

No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 1 Japan vs. No. 3 Puerto Rico

No. 12 Great Britain vs. No. 16 Venezuela

No. 13 Philippines vs. No. 18 Peru