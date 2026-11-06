MLB Hall of Famer Set to Join Japan Softball For Special Talk Ahead of Series Against USA

Ahead of the three-game Japan All-Star softball series, featuring a duel between No. 1 Japan and No. 2 United States, players and fans will receive expert advice from a baseball icon.

Major League Baseball and Japanese Baseball Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki will participate in a special event alongside Japan softball head coach Reika Utsugi, national team captain Kyoko Ishikawa and two-time Olympic gold medallist Yukiko Ueno for a discussion exploring the connections between baseball and softball.

Set for Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Vantelin Dome Nagoya, the conversation will provide an opportunity for all to exchange perspectives on their experiences, the similarities and differences between the disciplines, and their respective appeal.

Suzuki, who spent 28 years playing professionally and 14 seasons with the Seattle Mariners, is arguably the greatest leadoff hitter and outfielder in baseball history. In his time playing for the Nippon Professional Baseball league (NPB) and MLB, he received 17 consecutive selections as an All-Star and Gold Glove winner, won nine league batting titles, and was named MLB’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) four times.

As Japan softball is the reigning Olympic gold medalist and looks to hold that title as the Los Angeles 2028 Games approach, any tips from a legend like Suzuki help. He previously visited the Japan women's national softball team training camp in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, in September, and will expand on what he saw during the upcoming conversation.

The discussion will take place on the field near the pitcher's mound and will be shown on the stadium's large screens, just before first pitch between the United States and Japan at 4 a.m. CT. Spectators holding tickets for the opening game of the series will be able to attend the talk show, while the event will also be streamed on Hulu.

Tickets are available through the official event website.

What’s at Stake at the Japan All-Star Series

The United States and Japan have one of softball’s biggest rivalries, meeting in World Cup, Olympics, and All-Star series finals, with Japan often coming out resilient. While Japan defeated the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for the gold medal and remains No. 1 in the world, the United States has been on the rise over the last few years.

In the semifinals of the 2025 WBSC World Games, the U.S. came out on top by one run over Japan to advance and eventually won gold over Chinese Taipei. Most recently, the U.S. defeated Japan at home in Oklahoma City for gold in the USA International Cup.

While this Japan All-Star Series doesn’t count toward the run for Olympic qualification, bragging rights are certainly on the line. The Japan All-Star Series was created in 2016 and saw over 31,000 fans pack the Tokyo Dome, while 2017 saw 15,000 fans in the stands at Yokohama Stadium. This year’s series will take place Nov. 19-22 across two Japanese cities, Nagoya and Naha.