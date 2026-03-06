Rachel Garcia Ejected After Umpires Find Alleged Illegal Substance in Her Glove

Star pitcher Rachel Garcia was ejected from a Mexican Softball League (LMS) game on Thursday evening after umpires stated they found an illegal substance in her glove.

Garcia, who is spending her offseason playing for Bravas de Leon and is leading the league in total strikeouts (142), quickly took to social media to defend herself.

“I want to address the situation regarding my ejection for allegedly having illegal substances on my glove. Throughout my entire career, I have never broken the rules of the game or used any banned substances, she wrote on Instagram.

“I take pride in competing with integrity and respecting the game. I unequivocally disagree with the false accusation that was made, and I stand by the way I’ve always played the game.”

When the situation played out on the field, Garcia visibly laughed in shock after being questioned by the umpires. Bravas de Leon also posted on social media in support of their ace.

“Always with you, Rachel. We will never doubt your integrity and the quality of person you are on and off the field,” the team wrote on Instagram.

Garcia has played a vital role in the growth of softball at every level, making this accusation seem atypical.

At UCLA, she was a two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and a three-time recipient of the Honda Award. As a Bruin, she put up a 99-17 career record with 11 saves, 66 complete games, and 28 shutouts. She finished college with 996 strikeouts in 749.0 innings.

With Team USA, she piloted the Eagles to a gold at the 2025 World Games and a silver medal at the 2024 WBSC World Cup Finals and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. At the 2022 Pan American Games, she went 3-0 in the circle with a 0.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts to grab gold.

With Athletes Unlimited, she was crowned AUX champion in 2023 after accumulating 1,392 leaderboard points over 10 games. She set a new AUX single-season record with 462 stat points and led the league with 220 MVP points.

Most recently, Garcia spent the 2025 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) season with the Volts, throwing 54.2 innings with 51 strikeouts across 15 games. She was one of the players to be protected during the offseason and will return to the Volts in June.

The LMS has yet to announce a decision on Garcia for the remainder of the season.

Playoff action is set to begin on March 10, with the finals known as the Serie de la Reina, a best-of-five series, set for March 17.

