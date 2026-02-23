Mexican Softball League Cancels Games Due to Violence in Puerto Vallarta

Violence has erupted in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, following the military announcing it killed one of the country’s most wanted drug cartel leaders on Sunday.

The Mexican Softball League (LMS) made the decision to cancel Sunday night’s matchup between Diablos Rojos Femenil and the Bravos de León and El Agulia Softbal and Charros Softbal Femenil out of precaution for the teams’ players, staff, and fans.

“The second game of the series between the Diablos Rojos Femenil and the Bravas de León, scheduled to begin this Sunday, Feb. 22, at 7:10 p.m. at Estadio Domingo Santana in León, Guanajuato, has been officially postponed and will be played on a date and time yet to be determined. The Mexican Softball League made this decision in agreement with both clubs as a safety precaution,” the league wrote on Instagram.

The United States and Canada are now urging their citizens in Mexico to shelter in place. U.S. players Rachel Garcia, Jazmyn Jackson, Janae Jefferson, Baylee Klingler, Giulia Koutsoyanopulos, and Erika Piancastelli, and Canada players Janet Leung and Natalie Wideman have been spending their offseason playing for the LMS.

Mexico: Update - Due to ongoing security operations & related road blockages & criminal activity, U.S. citizens in a number of locations in Mexico are urged to shelter in place, as U.S. government staff in several locations are doing and will continue to do on Feb 23. While no… pic.twitter.com/OxPzmcdFYT — TravelGov (@TravelGov) February 23, 2026

Wideman took to her Instagram Story to update her family, friends, and fans on her and her husband, Ro’s, safety.

“Thanks to everyone that reached out! I’m okay and with Ro. He is supposed to fly home tomorrow but based on everything going on who knows if that will happen. I am a little scared but incredibly grateful that I have him with me for this crazy situation.”

Natalie Wideman gave an update on her safety vie Instagram Stories. | Natalie Wideman/Instagram

Garcia plays for Bravas de León, while Jackson and Jefferson play for Diablos Rojos Femenil, and Wideman plays for Charros Softbal Femenil. Other games in the league were able to commence around the country on Sunday, with Klingler even becoming the first player to reach 50 career RBIs with Sultanes Femenil.

The league, which is in the midst of its third season and nearing the postseason, has not made any more announcements on whether more matchups will be canceled at this time. The next set of games is scheduled for Feb. 26-27 and Feb. 28- March 1.

Throughout the 28-game season, each team plays 14 two-game series, and the top four teams will advance to the playoffs, beginning on March 10. The finals, known as the Serie de la Reina, will be a best-of-five series set for March 17. Diablos Rojos de México are aiming to become back-to-back champions under Venezuelan head coach Denisse Fuenmayor.

The violence in Puerto Vallarta comes just two weeks after NCAA Division I softball held one of the most popular tournaments of the season at Nancy Almaraz Stadium, located at the Unidad Agustín Flores Contreras Sports Complex in Puerto Vallarta.

