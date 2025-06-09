South Carolina Softball adds SEC transfer, in-state native
A former Ole Miss Softball Player is coming back home. Greer, South Carolina Native, Tate Davis committed to the Gamecocks Monday evening.
In her first season with Ole Miss, Davis saw limited playing time, only appearing in 15 games. She had two hits and two runs in her 11 at-bats while adding two home runs and five RBIs.
Davis was a standout in high school as she was ranked No. 46 by Extra Innings Softball in the class of 2024. She had a career batting average of .452 with over 100 hits and RBIs. Davis played varsity softball for six years, starting in the seventh grade.
She also holds the Greer High School program records for home runs, hits, and RBI.
The Rebels had one of their best seasons in school history, finishing with a 42-21 overall record, making it to the WCWS for the first time. South Carolina was one win away from OKC, falling to UCLA in Super Regionals.
Davis confirmed the decision on instagram.
"Decided it was time to come HOME🤙🏼🤙🏼 couldn’t be more proud to be a Gamecock," Davis said.
She will have three years of eligibility remaining.