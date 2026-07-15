Two Years to LA28: Softball’s Return, Qualifications, Nations to Keep an Eye On

In just two years, softball will return to the Olympic Games, with competition taking place in Oklahoma City, Okla., on June 23, 2028.

The fight for nations to qualify has officially begun as WBSC group stages in Prague, Czechia, and Lima, Peru, have commenced, and Oklahoma City, Okla., is set for September.

The two top teams from each will secure their spots at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Finals 2027 in Redcliffe, Australia.

Then, the highest-placed team from Redcliffe will earn a quota spot, followed by the top team from each of the three continental qualification events (Europe/Africa, Asia/Oceania, and the Americas), with the final place decided at the Final Qualification Event.

Team USA has automatically qualified as the host country.

"Baseball and Softball have a proud Olympic heritage and have consistently delivered unforgettable moments on the world's biggest sporting stage," WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said in a press release. "With two years to go until LA28, excitement is building across our global community as our athletes begin the journey towards Los Angeles. From the iconic Dodger Stadium to the world-renowned venue in Oklahoma City, LA28 will celebrate not only the excellence of our athletes, but also the global growth, passion and unity that define our sport."

Nations to Watch

No. 1 Japan

It would be extremely shocking if Japan didn’t come out of Peru with a ticket to Redcliffe, and then didn’t go on to dominate in Australia in 2027.

The defending World Champions and Olympic Gold medalists are currently stacked with talent, including Yukiko Ueno and Miu Goto on the mound. But Japan took a devastating loss to rivals, the United States, at the 2025 World Games.

No. 2 U.S.A.

With Patty Gasso taking on her first Olympics as the leader of Team USA, her current roster and athlete pool are not short of talent. She took the team to a gold-medal win at the 2025 World Games and then went on to sweep Australia at the Down Under Series in Brisbane to kick off 2026.

This team is hot and looking for revenge after walking away with a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 🇺🇸



Megan Grant, Taylor Shumaker & Kendall Wells have been added to the 2026 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 Athlete Pool!#USWNT | @USASoftball pic.twitter.com/YAY9Ql7sKw — USA Softball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 (@USASoftballWNT) June 30, 2026

No. 3 Puerto Rico

With standout names on Puerto Rico’s roster like veterans Aleshia Ocasio, Karla Claudio, Taran Alvelo, Aleimalee Lopez and 18-year-old Luna Taboas, the country is looking to end a 30-year absence from the Olympics, dating back to Atlanta in 1996.

No. 4 Canada

Canada earned the first ticket to the 2027 Finals with a close 8-7 win over No. 5 Chinese Taipei in Prague. The team then went on to go undefeated at the Canada Cup Women’s International Softball Championship. With a bronze finish at the Tokyo 2020 Games, this team is aiming higher in 2028.

No. 13 Philippines

No one has moved up the ranks faster than the Philippines, and this program continues to grow.

Since 2023, the team has moved from No. 30 to No. 13 overall. A fourth-place finish at the 2024 World Cup featured statement wins over New Zealand and Italy.

Softball’s Olympic History

Softball’s appearance in the Olympic Games has always been up and down, but LA28, including the sport, gives hope to current and future international athletes.

The Games return to the U.S. for the first time in nearly 30 years, and the U.S. will become the first nation to host an Olympic softball competition twice, following the sport’s historic debut at the Atlanta 1996 Games.

After making a grand return at Tokyo 2020 for the first time since Beijing 2008, the sport was excluded from Paris 2024.

Atlanta 1996

U.S.- Gold

China- Silver

Australia- Bronze

Sydney 2000

U.S.- Gold

Japan- Silver

Australia- Bronze

Athens 2004

U.S.- Gold

Australia- Silver

Japan- Bronze

Beijing 2008

Japan- Gold

U.S.- Silver

Australia - Bronze

Tokyo 2020

Japan- Gold

U.S.- Silver

Canada- Bronze