Arizona Softball Snags Three Top Commits from 2027 Class
Sept.1 marked the first official day that NCAA Division I softball coaches could contact current high school juniors, and several players have begun announcing their verbal commitments.
Arizona head coach Caitlin Lowe and her staff wasted no time grabbing three standouts. The trio of pickups are ranked as four-star recruits in Softball America’s 2027 recruiting class.
Here’s a look at the future of Tucson.
- Charlie Simi- Corner INF, Bishop Gormon High School, Athletics Mercado-Hovermale/Tidd
- Eloisa Maes- P, Melissa High School, Texas Glory
- Taylor Sansaver- OF, Tracy High School, LTG 18G Henderson
Ranked 56th overall recruit, the eighth corner infielder, and top player in Nevada by Softball America, Simi is talented at the corners, but can play anywhere she’s put in the infield. She is also known for her ability to hit for power and average.
Appearing in 61 games for Bishop Gormon, she collected a .420 batting average and a 1.414 OPS across 108 plate appearances. During her sophomore season, she had 23 extra base hits with 13 doubles, two triples, and eight homers.
Over the summer, she was a star during travel ball season with Athletics Mercado-Hovermale/Tidd, assisting the team to a 16U PGF Premier National Championship.
“Arizona has a culture that is truly unmatched,” Simi told Brady Vernon at Softball America. “The Wildcat family has created an environment where the players can be supported, develop, and thrive on and off the field. I knew after stepping onto the field that Arizona was a place I wanted to call home someday.”
Maes is ranked as the 110th overall player, 40th pitcher, and 28th player in Texas by Softball America.
She’s coming off her second straight state title with Melissa High School. During her sophomore season, she achieved 5A Division I state finals MVP honors after finishing with a 31-1 record. She had a 1.27 ERA with 222 strikeouts.
Over the last two years at Melissa, Maes has seen a total of 232 innings across 62 appearances. She boasts a career ERA of 1.30 and a 40-1 record.
As for travel ball, she started 25 games and finished with a 16-2 record. She collected a 1.798 ERA and struck out 154 batters across 118.2 innings.
“I knew Arizona was home when they took the time to learn about you as a person,” Maes told Brady Vernon at Softball America. “The strong relationships they build create a good atmosphere where coaches and teammates can push one another to always grow.”
Sansaver, the mighty slapper, is ranked No.50 overall, seventh in the outfield, and 16th in the state of California by Softball America.
At Tracy High School, she put up a .520 batting average in both years and more than doubles her RBIs during her sophomore year, going from 14 to 30.
Not only is Sansaver a force at the plate, she’s also a speedster on the base path. She increased her doubles from eight to 18 and triples from two to five in her sophomore year. Her slugging percentage jumped from .696 to .853 with an OPS of 1.390.
“I chose Arizona because, as a kid, I always wanted to be a Wildcat,” Sansaver told Brady Vernon at Softball America. “Over time, I started exploring other options, but as soon as I stepped on campus and got to interact with the coaches and players, I knew this place was something special. I am living out a childhood dream.”