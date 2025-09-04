LSU Softball Scores 2027 Commit from Missouri High School Standout
Sept.1 marked the first official day that NCAA Division I softball coaches could contact current high school juniors, and several players have begun announcing their verbal commitments.
LSU made waves first when infielder Bryli Seifert took to X on Wednesday to announce her pledge to the Tigers’ program. Seifert is ranked No. 32 and a four-star in Softball America’s 2027 class rankings.
“I am extremely humbled and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Louisiana State University,” Seifert stated in her post. “ From the little girl who fell in love with the game, to all the miles traveled, practices, workouts, highs, and lows, every step in the journey has led me to Baton Rouge.”
Holding the highest-ranked 2026 class with seven standouts, head coach Beth Torina and her coaching staff didn’t waste time with the class of 2027.
LSU tends to favor strong hitters, and Seifert fits right into this mold, as she is known for hitting for average and power. While mainly a middle infielder, she is capable of playing third base and anywhere in the outfield.
“The LSU staff stood out to me because every time I stepped on campus, they made it feel like home,” Seifert told Brady Vernon at Softball America. “My conversations are always easy with them. I feel comfortable talking to the entire staff about anything, even if it’s not softball-related.”
The Missouri native is a two-time letterwinner with Platte County High School’s varsity team. She aided the Pirates to a 19-8 overall record in 2024. As for travel ball, Seifert is a member of Top Gun National 18U and is coming off a Triple Crown Sports National Title.
“Bryli is an absolute competitor. She has an elite presence in the box, an uncanny ability to process and adjust pitch to pitch, and swings it with plus power to all fields,” Bob Turner, Top Gun National Program Director, told Brady Vernon at Softball America. “(She’s an) elite player, but also one of the hardest workers and most coachable kids you’ll find anywhere.”
Seifert made her commitment before the class of 2027 was allowed to make official campus visits, but she is scheduled to be in Baton Rouge next weekend.
According to Softball America, LSU still has another commitment that has yet to be made public, and the program will continue to be very active with high-end prospects over the next few weeks.
LSU’s Class of 2026 Recruits
- Samantha Alekman (C)
- Addie Rackley (P)
- Karmen Vazquez (C)
- Ayla Tuua (P)
- Sydnee Williams (OF)
- Adelynn Grayce Siegel (OF)
- Giselle De Casas (IF)