UCLA Softball Gains Top-Ranked Standouts from 2027 Class
Sept.1 marked the first official day that NCAA Division I softball coaches could contact current high school juniors, and several players have begun announcing their verbal commitments.
UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez and her staff wasted no time grabbing several top-ranked players. A Softball America five-star pitcher, two four-star infielders, and a three-star utility committed after going on an official campus visit.
Here’s a look at the Bruins’ future.
- Coral Williams- P, Norco High School, Athletics Mercado Smith 18U
- Zaliyah Jones- SS, Escondido Charter High School, Power Surge Mujica 16U
- Eva Bustamante- OF, Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Athletics Mercado Hovermale 16U
- Macai Johnson-Utility, Orange Vista High School, Athletics Mercado Hovermale 16U
Ranked No.4 overall in Softball America’s class of 2027 rankings, Williams is a powerful five-star righty. She was named the MaxPreps California Player of the Year for her outstanding season with Norco High School. She went 17-0 in the circle with a 0.59 ERA and 147 punch-outs to lead the Cougars to a one-hit shutout state championship win.
“When I stepped on campus, it felt like I was home,” Williams told Brady Vernon at Softball America. The coaching staff will provide me with all the support to make me a better student, athlete, and person.”
Jones is a strong middle infielder with a combination of speed and strength from the infield and at the plate. The four-star athlete has collected quite the accolades at Escondido Charter High School. As a freshman, she earned the Silver Slugger Award and went on to snag the Coastal League Player of the Year and the Offensive Player of the Year awards as a sophomore.
Bustamante, the left-handed outfielder and slugger, assisted Athletics Mercado 16U to a PGF Premier National Championship. She’s diverse at the plate, hitting for power and average, but can slap and lay down a bunt when needed.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to be a part of that Bruin Magic,” Bustamante told Brady Vernon at Softball America. “The campus, the players, and especially the coaches are absolutely amazing, and the Bruin Family is where I want to be.”
Johnson, the three-star versatile defender and consistent bat, tops off UCLA’s recruiting class now. She finished her sophomore season at Orange Vista High School with a .333 batting average, a .500 OPS, and a .800 fielding percentage.
While the 2027 commits still have far to go before heading to UCLA, the class of 2026 is inching closer to their moment. The Bruins have several standouts joining the squad next fall.
UCLA’s Class of 2026 Recruits
- Aubrey McLaughlin (IF)
- Kiya James (OF)
- Sydney Hatch (OF)