Southeastern Louisiana Softball Breakout Star Transfers to NAIA LSU Alexandria

Sarah Person

A former Southeastern Louisiana star is taking her talents to another school. Lainee Bailey will now play for NAIA LSU Alexandria.

Bailey had a breakout performance in the Baton Rouge Regional, where she pitched 6.2 shutout innings against the host, LSU, in Game 1.

SLU would go on to beat the Tigers twice on their home field. In 2025, she pitched in 46 innings, compiling a 6-1 record and a 1.66 ERA.

Bailey spent two years with the Lions. In 2023, she pitched in 10 games with a 3.41 ERA in 12.1 innings. She spent the 2024 season at Pearl River Community College, earning all MACCC honors with a 19-6 record and a 2.88 ERA. She also did well offensively, batting .431, and added a school single-season record 18 home runs.

Bailey will have one season of eligibility remaining.

