Ole Miss Softball All-American Enters Transfer Portal
Ole Miss will have to reload in the circle in 2026 as a key part of their pitching staff has hit the transfer portal. Miali Guachino will look for a new home after one season with the Rebels.
Guachino appeared in 40 games this past season and held a 16-11 overall record with a 3.43 ERA. She pitched in 147 innings while allowing 121 runs on 82 hits. Guachino had 172 strikeouts and opponents hit .223 against her.
The All-American selection announced the decision late Tuesday afternoon.
Ole Miss is coming off its best seasons in program history. The Rebels made it to the Women's College World Series after upsetting Arkansas in the Fayetteville Super Regional. They finished 42-21 overall after going 0-2 in OKC.
Guachino will have three years of eligibility remaining.