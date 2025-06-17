Softball On SI

Ole Miss Softball All-American Enters Transfer Portal

Sarah Person

May 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Ole Miss Rebels infielder Mackenzie Pickens (1) touches gloves with pitcher Persy Llamas (3) after the third out in the fifth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Ole Miss will have to reload in the circle in 2026 as a key part of their pitching staff has hit the transfer portal. Miali Guachino will look for a new home after one season with the Rebels.

Guachino appeared in 40 games this past season and held a 16-11 overall record with a 3.43 ERA. She pitched in 147 innings while allowing 121 runs on 82 hits. Guachino had 172 strikeouts and opponents hit .223 against her.

The All-American selection announced the decision late Tuesday afternoon.

Ole Miss is coming off its best seasons in program history. The Rebels made it to the Women's College World Series after upsetting Arkansas in the Fayetteville Super Regional. They finished 42-21 overall after going 0-2 in OKC.

Guachino will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

