Softball On SI

Arkansas Softball Adds Power Bat in Cal Transfer Tianna Bell

Allison Smith

Tianna Bell (20) celebrates a home run with her teammates and coaching staff as she crosses home plate.
Tianna Bell (20) celebrates a home run with her teammates and coaching staff as she crosses home plate. / Cal Athletics

Arkansas softball may have recently lost their big bat in Bri Ellis after a phenomenal Player of the Year season, but out of the portal, the Razorbacks added a power hitter in Cal transfer Tianna Bell.

Bell has been a consistent power hitter for the Cal Bears in the lineup in her three years, as she posted a career batting average of .305, with 129 hits, 18 doubles, 32 home runs, and 108 RBIs. She also notched an impressive .574 slugging percentage with only 45 career walks and 89 career strikeouts, making her a lethal hitter for opposing pitchers.

Bell had her most impressive and breakout season this year as she hit 15 home runs for Cal, including one against top-ranked Washington, Florida State, and Stanford, and two against Clemson.

Bell is just as effective in the field as she boasted a career fielding percentage of .986 on the infield and only committed 10 total errors during her three years at Cal.

Bell, a Second Team All-ACC selection this year, will be expected to step into big shoes within the lineup and on the field for the Razorbacks in 2026 as Arkansas hopes to break its Super Regional curse and finally make the WCWS.

More News: 2024 Missouri Valley Conference MVP Jackie Lis Transfers to Texas Tech Softball

More News: Texas Tech Softball Inks Former Florida Infielder Mia Williams

More News: Baylor Softball Adds Pitcher and Infielder From Transfer Portal

Published |Modified
Allison Smith
ALLISON SMITH

Allison Smith is an expert in leadership and organizational behavior in collegiate and professional women’s sports. Smith is a professor (Georgia State University), researcher, and writer. Smith holds a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee in Kinesiology and Sport Studies. Smith’s research centers on combatting the underrepresentation of women leaders in sport, lack of organizational structure for work life integration for sport employees, and lack of programming and oversight for preparing athletes to transition to life after sport. Since graduating with a bachelor’s in journalism in 2011, Smith has sought opportunities to write about sports as a contributing writer focused on the growth of women’s collegiate, Olympic, and professional sports in this new age and movement for multiple outlets including Athletic Director U, and now Forbes.com. As a former Division I and II pitcher and Division III pitching coach Smith will bring unique insight and expertise to Softball on SI.

Home/Transfer Portal