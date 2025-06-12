Arkansas Softball Adds Power Bat in Cal Transfer Tianna Bell
Arkansas softball may have recently lost their big bat in Bri Ellis after a phenomenal Player of the Year season, but out of the portal, the Razorbacks added a power hitter in Cal transfer Tianna Bell.
Bell has been a consistent power hitter for the Cal Bears in the lineup in her three years, as she posted a career batting average of .305, with 129 hits, 18 doubles, 32 home runs, and 108 RBIs. She also notched an impressive .574 slugging percentage with only 45 career walks and 89 career strikeouts, making her a lethal hitter for opposing pitchers.
Bell had her most impressive and breakout season this year as she hit 15 home runs for Cal, including one against top-ranked Washington, Florida State, and Stanford, and two against Clemson.
Bell is just as effective in the field as she boasted a career fielding percentage of .986 on the infield and only committed 10 total errors during her three years at Cal.
Bell, a Second Team All-ACC selection this year, will be expected to step into big shoes within the lineup and on the field for the Razorbacks in 2026 as Arkansas hopes to break its Super Regional curse and finally make the WCWS.