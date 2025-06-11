Softball On SI

Baylor Softball Adds Pitcher and Infielder From Transfer Portal

Nicole Reitz

Baylor Bears infielder Aliyah Binford (41) is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a home run in the top of the third. The Florida Gator softball team played the Baylor Bears at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Friday, May 24, 2024. The Gators took the first game 4-2 in the NCAA Super Regionals. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Baylor Bears infielder Aliyah Binford (41) is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a home run in the top of the third. The Florida Gator softball team played the Baylor Bears at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Friday, May 24, 2024. The Gators took the first game 4-2 in the NCAA Super Regionals. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Baylor Bears added to their roster on Wednesday afternoon.

Former LSU infielder Sa’mya Jones and former Tennessee pitcher Peyton Tanner committed to Waco, according to Softball America. 

In her debut season with the Vols, Tanner posted a 3-0 record with a 3.36 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 25 innings. 

Jones, a former 2024 top recruit for Softball America, played in 27 games for the LSU Tigers, scoring 13 runs and went 5-for-5 in stolen bases.

As Cambree Creager committed from Arizona State to Baylor in May, and Jones and Tanner head into their second year, the Bears are putting together a young roster. 

More News: Mississippi State Softball Adds Third Pitcher Through Transfer Portal

More News: Arizona Adds 4 Transfers, Including Sister of OU Softball Legend

More News: Iowa Shortstop Soo-Jin Berry Hits Transfer Portal

Published |Modified
Nicole Reitz
NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

Home/Transfer Portal