Baylor Softball Adds Pitcher and Infielder From Transfer Portal
The Baylor Bears added to their roster on Wednesday afternoon.
Former LSU infielder Sa’mya Jones and former Tennessee pitcher Peyton Tanner committed to Waco, according to Softball America.
In her debut season with the Vols, Tanner posted a 3-0 record with a 3.36 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 25 innings.
Jones, a former 2024 top recruit for Softball America, played in 27 games for the LSU Tigers, scoring 13 runs and went 5-for-5 in stolen bases.
As Cambree Creager committed from Arizona State to Baylor in May, and Jones and Tanner head into their second year, the Bears are putting together a young roster.
