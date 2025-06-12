Big Blow for Tennessee Softball as Infielder Taylor Pannell Enters the Portal
Tennessee Softball redshirt sophomore corner Taylor Pannell has entered the transfer portal with a do not contact tag.
For the Lady Vol offense, this is a huge blow, as Pannell had an outstanding year at the plate, including a 3-for-4 day in game one of the WCWS against No. 2 Oklahoma.
Pannell is a two-time All-SEC First Team selection (2024 & 2025) and ranked No. 11 this season in the SEC with a .398 batting average, including 16 home runs, 13 doubles, and 65 RBIs.
Additionally, Pannell ranked in the top 15 in almost every other offensive SEC category including tied for No. 13 for runs scored (56) and on base percentage (.493), no. 12 for slugging percentage with .747, tied for ninth in hits with Oklahoma's Ella Parker with 74, and No. 5 with 139 total bases.
Pannell equalizes her presence at the plate with her presence on the infield as she has only made nine errors during her career at Tennessee and flashed a .957 fielding percentage.
There is no doubt that whatever team is able to get Pannell out of the portal is snagging an offensive gem that will immediately make an impact on a roster.