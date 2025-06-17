Softball On SI

Cal Softball Loses Another Big Bat, Catcher to the Transfer Portal

Cal Softball rallies together for a cheer after the end of their regional run in Norman, Oklahoma.
California Softball recently lost power hitter Tianna Bell in the portal to Arkansas and now catcher Lagi Quiroga. Quiroga was an integral piece of the Cal Golden Bears success over the past two seasons as Cal made NCAA regionals.

Quiroga had a career batting average of .322 with 109 hits, 28, home runs, and 78 RBIs. Just as impressive, Quiroga posted a slugging percentage of .636 and on base percentage of .402.

Quiroga posted a .975 fielding percentage behind the plate for the Golden Bears with 49 assists and only 14 errors.

Needless to say, any team that adds Quiroga's experience behind the plate and clutch lead off bat in the line up will enhance their lineup.

