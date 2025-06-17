Mizzou Softball's Taylor Pannell Heads to SEC Rival Texas A&M
Left handed pitcher Taylor Pannell is headed to Texas A&M. Pannell who played three seasons for the Mizzou Tigers will look to anchor a pitching staff at A&M looking to fill the absence of senior Emily Kennedy who now plays in AUSL for the Bandits.
Kennedy had majority of the innings for A&M (157.2) in 2025 so Pannell will have big shoes to fill. However, Pannell is experienced and ready for the role as she posted a 2.75 career ERA, 123 strikeouts, and an opposing batting average of .231.
At Mizzou, Pannell assumed the role of closer for the Tigers tying the NCAA single season record with 15 saves in 2024 and is the current NCAA overall save leader with 24 across her three seasons.
As Pannell moves on to an in conference rival in A&M, time will tell if she keeps her role of closer or moves into more of a starting role within the pitching rotation for head coach Trisha Ford.