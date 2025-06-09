Iowa Shortstop Soo-Jin Berry Hits Transfer Portal
Another Iowa Hawkeye has entered the transfer portal. This time, it’s their standout sophomore, Soo-Jin Berry.
Berry announced her decision to go a new route late Monday afternoon on X.
The shortstop and power hitter had a breakout second year with the Hawkeyes, putting up a.335 batting average and 33 RBIs over 158 at-bats. Her fielding percentage is just as stellar, sitting at 0.958 for the year. She finished second out of the whole team in batting average and RBIs.
Berry was even placed on Softball America’s Stars of the Week list in March, as she propelled the Hawkeyes to its highest-ranked win in 10 seasons. Berry had her first multi-homer game against UCLA, giving the Bruins their first-ever Big Ten loss. Softball America also labeled her as the No. 14 shortstop in the country in April.
Berry will have two years of eligibility remaining.
