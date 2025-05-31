Softball On SI

Eastern Illinois Transfer Mackenzie Oslanzi signs with Kentucky

Sarah Person

Mackenzie Oslanzi (X)

Mackenzie Oslanzi has found her new home and will spend the next two years with the Kentucky Wildcats

In her two seasons with Eastern Illinois, she had an career ERA of 2.24 with 41 wins and over 280 strikeouts. In 2025 she had a 2.70 ERA with 132 strikeouts and 20 wins on the season.

Oslanzi was the 2024 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and the 2025 OVC pitcher of the year.

In an article posted by the Kentucky Wilcats, Oslanzi expressed her excitment for the move.

“I am so excited and so grateful to become a part of the Kentucky Softball program,” Oslanzi said. The whole staff made this process a lot easier for me, and I couldn’t be more thankful for their time. I want to thank my family, friends, and past instructors for always believing in me. I can’t wait for these next two years! Go Cats!”

Kentucky Head Coach Rachel Lawson says she will make a great addition to the team.

“McKenzie is an elite competitor and high-level thinker that will play well at the highest level,” UK head coach Rachel Lawson. “Her talent, combined with her team-first mindset, makes her the perfect addition to Kentucky Softball. We can’t wait to get to work. It’s a great day to be a Wildcat!”

Oslanzi will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

