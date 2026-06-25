Florida Softball Adds Former LSU All-American Through Transfer Portal

A former LSU infielder/utility player has made her transfer official.

Tori Edwards is heading to Florida, sources confirmed to Softball On SI Thursday afternoon.

Edwards has been considered one of the top available names in the transfer portal since the two-week window officially opened on June 8.

The utility player was named an All-American in 2025 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, D1 Softball and Softball America.

As a redshirt freshman, Edwards put together one of the best rookie campaigns in LSU history, appearing and starting in all 58 games at first base. She set a single-season program record with an .802 slugging percentage and tied for a program-best 18 home runs.

Edwards was also an NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 10 Finalist and USA Softball Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist that season.

As a redshirt-sophomore in 2026, Edwards saw her numbers dip. She hit .284 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs. She saw her total hits drop from 62 to 44 and her slugging percentage significantly fell from .802 to 568.

However, Edwards still maintain an on-base percentage above .400, finishing the 2026 season with an .451 OBP. She was also perfect on the basepaths, swiping nine stolen bases on nine attempts.

Edwards announced her intention to enter the transfer portal with an Instagram post on June 2.

"I am extremely grateful for all of the friendships and opportunities that LSU has given me," Edwards said. "This experience has helped shape me in many ways. I’m really excited for what’s ahead and I have so much trust in God’s plan for this next chapter."

Defensively, Edwards brings a career .984 fielding percentage to Florida, committing only 11 errors in 702 total chances with six errors in 2026. She has also contributed with 16 career assists, eight in each season.

Edwards played and started in all 58 games for the Tigers in back-to-back seasons and is looking to regain her SEC Freshman of the Year form with a fresh start in Gainesville.

The Gators need to replace the power in their lineup that graduated with Jocelyn Erickson and Edwards could be the perfect replacement at first base or designated player.

Erickson hit .400 as a senior with 80 hits, including 17 doubles, one triple, 21 home runs, 74 RBIs and 71 runs scored. She slugged .810 and had an on-base percentage of .518.

Florida also picked up transfer catcher Kairi Rodriguez from Duke this offseason.