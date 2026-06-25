LSU Softball Lands Twin Sister Sluggers in Transfer Portal

Twin sisters Madison and Mackenzie Pickens are headed to Baton Rouge. Sources confirmed with Softball On SI Thursday afternoon.

Madison, the NFCA First Team All-Region selection, spent the last two seasons with Louisville, while Mackenzie comes from Ole Miss.

Madison had a breakout sophomore campaign in 2026 with the Cardinals, emerging as one of the best run producers in the country. She totaled 74 RBIs with 86 hits, while her team-high RBI total set a single-season record, surpassing Maryssa Becker’s 60 in 2016.

With her 2nd (and 3rd) RBI of the day and 9th (and 10th 😆) of the weekend, Madison Pickens becomes the new single-season RBI record holder!#GoCards | @pickens_madison pic.twitter.com/ZcL6XqKltw — Louisville Softball (@LouisvilleSB) April 19, 2026

She led the team in batting average, setting a single-season record at .457, while also leading in slugging percentage (.777), home runs (11), extra-base hits (34), and total bases (146). She put up 19 doubles, four triples, and 12 stolen bases.

As a left fielder in 2026, she added All-ACC First Team honors to her resume after leading the conference in batting average with a .494 average in ACC play and received ACC All-Tournament honors after hitting .500 with four RBIs and collecting a walk-off double over NC State.

During her rookie season in 2025, Madison hit .264 with 38 hits, 26 RBIs, and 17 walks. She started all 51 games for the Cardinals, splitting time between right field and catcher. After reaching base in 20-straight games, she not only had the team-best streak, but also landed ninth in program history. She went on to record 11 multi-hit games and five multi-RBI games.

As for Mackenzie, she closed out her sophomore season in Oxford with a batting average of .271 with 43 RBIs, 11 home runs, eight doubles, and 48 hits. In the infield, she had a .953 fielding percentage with 98 putouts.

THAT'S HOW YOU START A BALLGAME 🤯



Mackenzie Pickens homers to left field to give the Rebs a 1-0 lead! @kenziepickens x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/QSZsbqUNov — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) April 18, 2026

During her freshman year in 2025, she played in all 63 games with 62 starts. She hit .328 with eight home runs, 10 doubles, 37 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. Her .523 slugging percentage and .417 on-base percentage helped lead the Rebels to their first-ever Women’s College World Series appearance.

Both Madison and Mackenzie were stars at Buford High School in Georgia, leading the Wolves to back-to-back Georgia 7A State Championships as juniors and seniors, including an undefeated 32-0 season. Their performances helped guide Buford to the No.1 rank in the nation in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top 25 National Poll and MaxPreps rankings.

The Tigers now gain two very strong bats in their lineup, as five players left after LSU ended the season at the Tuscaloosa Super Regional. The only other transfer portal pick-up so far from head coach Beth Torina and her staff is outfielder Mickey Winchell from Notre Dame.