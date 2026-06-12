Florida State Softball Grabs ASUN Player of the Year from Transfer Portal

With several top players like Isa Torres and Jaysoni Beachum entering the transfer portal, the Florida State Seminoles and head coach Lonni Alameda have picked up their first player from the portal in two years.

Former Stetson first baseman Nicole Edmiaston committed to the Seminoles on Friday, according to Chris Nee of Noles247 .

"This felt like the right place to grow as a player, student, and person," Edmiaston told Noles247. "I'm excited to get to work and be part of something special."

No official post has been made from Edmiaston or Florida State yet, but Edmiaston has tagged Florida State Softball in her Instagram bio.

Edmiaston was named ASUN Player of the Year and ASUN Offensive Player of the Year after a breakout junior season with the Hatters.

She led the conference with a .457 batting average, 69 hits, 23 home runs, and 67 RBIs. Her batting average ranked among the top 20 nationally, while she also led the ASUN in on-base percentage (.563), slugging percentage (.940), and total bases (142), finishing with a 1.503 OPS.

In addition to being a standout in the conference, Edmiaston set several Stetson single-season records for home runs, RBIs, and total bases. She put up seven doubles and 36 walks, while dominating at first base with a .989 fielding percentage, totaling 351 putouts and 11 assists.

𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝗹!



Nicole Edmiaston broke the program single season RBI record against Jacksonville on 4/26.#GoHatters | @StetsonHatters pic.twitter.com/n7lV2xuaAI — Stetson Softball (@StetsonSoftball) April 29, 2026

Her 23 home runs moved her into a three-way tie with Shellie Cousins and Cheyenne Jenks for the second-most home runs in a single season in program history.

Nicole Edmiaston gets the Hatters on the board with her 23rd home run of the season!



She ties Shellie Cousins and Cheyenne Jenks for 2nd most in a single season in ASUN history!



B3 | FSU 7, Stetson 1#GoHatters | @StetsonHatters pic.twitter.com/tZURPoGA66 — Stetson Softball (@StetsonSoftball) May 16, 2026

Prior to Stetson, Edmiaston spent her first two collegiate seasons at Florida SouthWestern State, where she played in 61 games as a sophomore, posting a .398 batting average, .462 on-base percentage, and a .532 slugging percentage. She totaled 48 RBIs, 29 runs, and seven stolen bases.

Edimaston had the pleasure of assisting in upsetting the Seminoles in the NCAA Tournament, when they took down the No.9 seed 8-3 in Tallahassee. The team erupted for 12 hits, including one from Edmiaston, to mark Stetson’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2014, and first win over FSU since 1987. Stetson closed the historic year with a 37-22 overall record, capturing the ASUN Championship.

Now with Edmiaston probably sticking to first base for the Seminoles, this could mean Hayley Griggs shifts somewhere else in the infield, especially since the team has lost Beachum at third and Torres at shortstop.

Edmiaston will have one year of eligibility remaining.