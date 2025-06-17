Georgia Grabs SEC Outfielder Out Of The Portal
Georgia has picked up an in-conference commitment. Former Kentucky outfielder Delani Sullivan is staying in the SEC and transferring to the Bulldogs.
Sullivan played in 51 games this past season, while starting in 39 of them for the Wildcats. She held a .264 batting average with 19 runs on 24 hits in 91 plate appearances while adding three home runs and ten RBIs.
In her first year with the Wildcats, she only had 12 at bats, scoring 13 runs on one hit.
Kentucky finished the 2025 season at 31-28 overall falling to Clemson in the Clemson Regional. Georgia on the other hand advance to the NCAA Super Regionals. They were one win away from OKC, losing to Florida.
Sullivan announced the decision on instagram.
She will have two years of eligibility remaining.