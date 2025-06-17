Softball On SI

Georgia Grabs SEC Outfielder Out Of The Portal

Sarah Person

Georgia softball coach Tony Baldwin speaks with his team during a SEC softball tournament against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia has picked up an in-conference commitment. Former Kentucky outfielder Delani Sullivan is staying in the SEC and transferring to the Bulldogs.

Sullivan played in 51 games this past season, while starting in 39 of them for the Wildcats. She held a .264 batting average with 19 runs on 24 hits in 91 plate appearances while adding three home runs and ten RBIs.

In her first year with the Wildcats, she only had 12 at bats, scoring 13 runs on one hit.

Kentucky finished the 2025 season at 31-28 overall falling to Clemson in the Clemson Regional. Georgia on the other hand advance to the NCAA Super Regionals. They were one win away from OKC, losing to Florida.

Sullivan announced the decision on instagram.

She will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

