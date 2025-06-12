Former Nebraska Softball Catcher Transfers to Tarleton State
A former Nebraska softball catcher has found a new home.
Macie Vickers announced her commitment to Tarleton State.
Vickers saw limited action in 2025, appearing in only three games and playing behind four-year starter Ava Bredwell, and just couldn't crack an already star-studded lineup.
The Escalon, Calif., native joins a Tarleton State squad that made a run to the Western Athletic Conference title game in their first year of eligibility and a 36-22 overall record.
She looks to fill the shoes of two-year starter Kaylin Hill who just graduated.
Vickers was a three-sport standout in high school, competing in basketball and volleyball along with softball. In softball, she hit .604 as a junior, and in basketball, she averaged over 14 points and six rebounds per game throughout her career.
Tarleton State confirmed the decision on social media early Wednesday afternoon.
Vickers will have three years of eligibility remaining.