Former Purdue Softball Standout Commits to South Carolina
South Carolina has picked up a key addition ahead of the 2026 season as former Purdue standout Sage Scarmardo has committed to play for the Gamecocks.
After announcing her decision to enter the portal on June 17, Scarmardo has found a new home and will look to make an immediate impact for South Carolina next year.
The infielder was mostly known for her defense at Purdue. At the plate, she scored 24 runs on 35 hits with 11 RBIs in 2025.
Defensively, Scarmardo had 45 putouts on a .963 fielding percentage. The College Station native had a breakout sophomore season, starting in 50 games in her 50 appearances. Her .400 batting average in non-conference play ranked fifth in the Big Ten.
Scarmardo has a chance of becoming the starting third baseman for the Gamecocks as they lost last year's starter, Ella Chancey, to graduation.
Throughout her time at Purdue, Scarmardo was known for her highlight worthy defensive web gems.
South Carolina is coming off one of its best seasons in program history, where they went 44-17 overall and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional for the first time in program history, falling one game shy of Oklahoma City after losing to UCLA.
The third baseman announced the decision on social media Tuesday night.
“The coaching staff and community are incredible,” Scarmardo said. “This is an amazing place that I’m ready to fight for every single day. I can’t wait to get to work with the team and give everything I’ve got.
"So blessed for this amazing opportunity," she added. "Excited for year 4!! Let’s go Gamecocks."
Scarmardo will have one year of eligibility remaining.