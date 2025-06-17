Purdue Softball Loses Star Infielder to Transfer Portal
Purdue lost a star infielder to the transfer portal. According to Softball America, starting third baseman Sage Scarmardo is looking for a new home.
As a junior in 2025, Scarmardo posted a .283 batting average with 11 RBIs and five doubles across 113 at-bats. She had her best year in the infield yet with a .963 fielding percentage and was tremendous during Purdue’s Big Ten Tournament run, stopping at nothing to field even the most complicated plays.
During her breakout sophomore season with the Boilermakers, she appeared in 51 games with 50 starts and ranked fifth in the Big Ten during non-conference play with a .400 batting average.
The College Station, Texas native will have one year of eligibility remaining.
