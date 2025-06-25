South Carolina Softball Grabs Former Ole Miss Utility Player in Transfer Portal
Former Ole Miss utility player Jamie Mackay is staying in the SEC and taking her talents to South Carolina, according to her post on Instagram.
As a sophomore in 2024, Mackay made 45 starts while appearing in 49 games, primarily in right field. She was a key piece in leading the Rebels to their eighth-straight NCAA Tournament bid as she posted a .240 batting average with 31 hits, including 11 for extra bases. She added 12 runs and 17 RBIs to make a .322 on-base percentage.
In her freshman debut for the Rebels, Mackay appeared in 35 games with 27 starts as a catcher. She caught six runners stealing on the basepath and registered a .987 fielding percentage with only two errors.
Mackay’s versatility to play anywhere on the diamond will be a huge advantage for the Gamecocks.