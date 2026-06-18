Former Texas, Oklahoma Pitcher Enters Transfer Portal Again Before Making NCAA Debut

Sophia Bordi has never thrown a pitch in an NCAA softball game and is already in the transfer portal for a second time in her young career, sources confirmed with Softball On SI.

Bordi, who began her collegiate career with Oklahoma, transferred to Texas in December 2025 but didn't finish the 2026 season on the roster.

The New Jersey native wasn't eligible to play in 2026 because she transferred at the semester break.

Former Oklahoma & Texas P Sophia Bordi has re-entered the transfer portal.



Bordi has never taken the field in college, but was on Oklahoma's roster in 2025, then signed with Texas in December 2025. She sat out the year as a midyear transfer and now will seek to transfer again. pic.twitter.com/XwO6UGFBaO — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 18, 2026

Bordi made headlines as a freshman at Oklahoma, not just because she reclassified to join the team a year early, but because she left the team for personal reasons. She returned home to New Jersey to deal with them.

In a statement on social media in May 2025, she cited her decision to leave the team was to focus on her overall health back home in Merchantville, where she received support from her family. In July 2025, head coach Patty Gasso said in an interview that Bordi would be back with the team in 2026.

Bordi did return to OU but not for long. She posted photos on social media from the stands during fall games and then entered the transfer portal in December.

“After much thought and discussion, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal,” Bordi wrote in a previous post on X that has since been deleted. “I want to say thank you to the people close to me in Oklahoma, and the Sooner fans who have continued to support me and show me love throughout my journey thus far. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given and the time I’ve spent at OU.”

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Bordi added. “Sometimes things have to change in order to try and find that little kid in yourself who’s yearned for as long as you can remember, to be living in the blessings that you’re currently in. To find that spark again."

Shortly after posting, Bordi deleted her post and days later wrote another to address the "racist harassment" she endured from Sooner softball fans.

"I don't need to make a post about this, and I shouldn't have to feel as if I do," Bordi writes. "I've received all types of messages from racist remarks to wishing ill on my life and well-being. I want to be very clear, I don't owe anyone an explanation to any choice I make with my life. You don't know me or what I have gone through.

"Nobody knows my story. Whoever thinks they do is wrong.

"My decision to enter the transfer portal has little to do with that and was mainly dictated by my experiences at my previous school. It's not just about softball. There's an unfortunate reason I decided it was time for me to move on, and that's not something anyone knows, or needs to know."

That post has also been deleted.

Bordi was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey and was considered the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 by Softball America before reclassifying.