Former Texas, Oklahoma Pitcher Sophia Bordi Transfers to Third School Before NCAA Debut

After never throwing a pitch at either Oklahoma or Texas, Sophia Bordi is hoping Rutgers will be the third and final stop in her collegiate career.

The New Jersey native made the transfer official on social media Sunday afternoon with the caption “No place like home.”

As a star out of Hadden Heights High School, Bordi was originally recruited by the Oklahoma Sooners and later reclassified to join the team early in 2025.

However, she did not make a single appearance in her freshman season due to mental health issues. In a social media statement in May 2025, she cited her decision to leave the team to focus on her overall health back home in Merchantville, where she received support from her family.

Bordi briefly rejoined the Sooners for the fall 2025 season. She posted photos on social media from the stands during those games, but was in the transfer portal by December.

“After much thought and discussion, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal,” Bordi wrote in a previous post on X that has since been deleted. “I want to say thank you to the people close to me in Oklahoma, and the Sooner fans who have continued to support me and show me love throughout my journey thus far. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given and the time I’ve spent at OU.”

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Bordi added. “Sometimes things have to change in order to try and find that little kid in yourself who’s yearned for as long as you can remember, to be living in the blessings that you’re currently in. To find that spark again.”

She then found another home in Austin with the reigning national champions, the Texas Longhorns, but due to late transfer rules, she was not allowed to see action on the mound in 2026.

The right-hander has yet to make a post explaining why she left Austin, but coming back home may be the best thing for her, both personally and athletically.

Bordi now has an opportunity to make an immediate impact on a team that has struggled in the Big Ten conference. She enters New Brunswick as a two-time Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year, where she led her high school team to two state titles, earned tournament NVP honors, and was a three-time MVP, three-time first-team all-state selection, and three-time first-team all-conference honoree.

Softball America ranked her as the No.11 overall recruit and the No.5 overall pitcher in the 2025 freshman class.

Rutgers finished the 2026 season 27-27 overall and landed 14th in the Big Ten after going 6-18 against conference foes.